Tom Brady served as an honorary captain for Michigan's game against Colorado last season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady is trying to find some time to visit the Wolverines this week when the Patriots face the Lions in a preseason game Friday at Ford Field.

Brady, the five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, dropped by the football building four years ago when the Patriots were in town to play the Lions.

"I went back there a few years ago and had a great time," Brady told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm not sure what the schedule is yet. I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to make it, but we're pretty close, so if I get a chance, maybe I can sneak over."

The Patriots have a walkthrough at the Lions' facility in Allen Park on Thursday. The Lions and Patriots game is Friday at 7 p.m.

If Brady makes a stop in Ann Arbor, it would be his second in two years. He was an honorary captain for the Colorado game last season, which fell during his four-game suspension. He gave the team a pregame speech.

"It's always a great experience speaking to your alma mater, too," Brady said. "You have a lot invested in the school and have been cheering them for a long time. I think they've got things on the right track. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is doing a great job. I think they're supposed to have a pretty good year. So, it's just trying to relay some of the experience, something they can really take and apply and, hopefully, I'll have a chance to do it."

Harbaugh said after the Colorado game that Brady gave an "outstanding" pregame talk.

"It was very from the heart," Harbaugh said at the time. "He went through each position, told them what was expected of them, to play as the best players at their position had played through the years. It was a great message."

