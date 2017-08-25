Jim Harbaugh has yet to release Michigan's roster. (Photo: G-Jun Yam, Associated Press)

A CBS writer is taking Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh to task for not releasing the team's football roster a week before its opener against Florida. The full story is here.

Earlier this month, NJ.com filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get the document in effort to find out which New Jersey-based players were on the squad.

According to NJ.com, the school waited two weeks to respond and then claim: "There is no responsive document."

Harbaugh said he will release the roster Wednesday, Aug. 30.

CBS' Tom Fornelli chimed in. "Isn't it all so stupid? I'm not sure what advantage Jim Harbaugh thinks he's gaining by not putting up a current roster of players on the website, but he believes there is one. Or maybe he's being stubborn and petulant; I don't know.

"What I do know is that this is all good news for NJ.com because Harbaugh's obstinance is doing a lot more for it traffic-wise than it would have otherwise received from its other story.

"I mean, you tell me. Which story do you think would have received more attention: a list of Big Ten players born in New Jersey or a story about the adults in Michigan's athletic department acting like children?"