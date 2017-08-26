Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole has been appointed captain along with Mike McCray. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Offensive lineman Mason Cole and linebacker Mike McCray are Michigan’s captains this season.



The players voted on captains Saturday night and shortly afterward, Michigan players (Khalid Hill @Thatboylid80 and Tyree Kinnel @Tkinnel_2) began sharing the news on Twitter. The school confirmed the selection later Saturday night. Michigan opens its season next Saturday against Florida in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



Cole said at Big Ten media days in late July that among the reasons he decided to come back to Michigan instead of leaving for the NFL draft was the hopes of being voted a captain by his teammates. Cole will be a four-year starter this fall.



“I really wanted to come back and get my degree,” Cole said at media days. “’Wanted to play as a senior, have my senior day and have a chance to be a captain. Those are the kind of things that brought me back.



“’I hope I can be (a captain). You’ve heard Tom Brady talk about the greatest honor he’s ever had, and it is. You look at the former captains at Michigan, you’ve got unbelievable, not only football players but unbelievable guys, too.”



McCray, the lone returning starter on defense, is not the first in his family to be captain of his football team. His father was an Ohio State football captain. McCray was a force at linebacker for the Wolverines last season. He had 76 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks. McCray was Big Ten honorable mention last season.



Also on Saturday night, former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow (@GreatGlasby) took to Twitter to announce his brother, Jordan Glasgow, a safety for the Wolverines, was awarded a scholarship. Graham Glasgow, now with the Lions, Ryan, who plays for the Bengals, and Jordan all were walk-ons at Michigan and earned scholarships.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis