Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he has no issues with Florida coach Jim McElwain.



During his first “Inside Michigan Football” radio show of the season Monday night, new show host Brad Galli asked how the two coaches will interact before Saturday’s season opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.



Harbaugh initially answered that coaches are very busy with team duties before a game and said he’s missed the game-day experience of hearing the band and “Let’s Go Blue!” chants.



Galli joked that maybe Harbaugh will hand McElwain a CD of the Michigan fight song, “The Victors”.

“I don’t know what your deal is here,” Harbaugh said to Galli.



“I’ve got no problem with Jim. We’re coaching our ball teams, that’s all we’re doing right now. Is there something I’m missing here?”



Galli mentioned that McElwain seems to be talking about Harbaugh quite a bit.



“I don’t know,” Harbaugh said. “We’re busy getting ready for the game. It’ll be a great game. Florida has a heck of a team. Very skilled. Big, long athletes that are very good. We’re making it our goal to get to mid-season form, be as good as we possibly can and be a tough team to beat.”



Both coaches on Monday said they are not publicly sharing the names of their starting quarterbacks.

McElwain also was asked Monday what he made of Harbaugh’s “antics” his first two seasons at Michigan.



“He obviously felt he needed to do some things to be relevant and that’s his choice,” McElwain told reporters “I probably wouldn’t have done it.”



Extra points



Running back Chris Evans “is the leader of the group,” Harbaugh said on the radio show. But Ty Isaac has pushed right up to him and so has Karan Higdon.



… Quinn Nordin will be Michigan’s kicker. “We feel Quinn Nordin has done a fantastic job,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be trotting out there to take the first field goal or our first extra point in the ball game.”



… Defensive line coach Greg Mattison discussed the defensive line backing up the starters and said Carlo Kemp has been impressive despite playing with a broken hand. “You wouldn’t even know it,” Mattison said. “He goes out every day with a club on his hand and doesn’t back down from anything. He said freshman Luiji Vilain is “nicked up” but will be fine and had a terrific camp, as had freshman Kwity Paye. Five-star freshman Aubrey Solomon “keeps getting better and better every day.” Lawrence Marshall also had a good camp, he said.

