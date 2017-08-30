Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo break down Michigan and Michigan State for the 2017 college football season. Detroit News

Michigan will be looking to record at least 10 wins for the third consecutive season under coach Jim Harbaugh. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for how Michigan will fare this season.

Matt Charboneau: Sure, the Wolverines lost plenty of starters but that hardly means they’re void of talent on both sides of the ball. Opening with Florida is no piece of cake, but the Wolverines will get past the Gators and will go unbeaten through the first six games. That ends at Penn State. Yes, Michigan controlled the matchup last season but the Nittany Lions were a different team late in the season and will be at home this time. Ohio State will also be too much for the Wolverines, even in the Big House. The tough one to call is the week before at Wisconsin. The Badgers will get it done as they battle to win the Big Ten West. Record: 9-3

Bob Wojnowski: We’ll learn a lot in the opener against Florida, when the Wolverines’ fast, athletic defense makes an early impact. Two road games — Penn State, Wisconsin — are especially tough, and they’ll have to win at least one for a shot at a Big Ten title. The closing gauntlet against Wisconsin and Ohio State is brutal, and Michigan will be hard-pressed to win either one. Record: 10-2

John Niyo: It's hard to replace all that experience graduating to the NFL. But it's impossible to ignore all the young talent populating this roster. Expect more big plays — good and bad — on both sides of the ball this season. And if the secondary can hold its own, a Big Ten title certainly is within reach. I still expect a stumble on the road, though, and another narrow loss to Ohio State. Record: 10-2

