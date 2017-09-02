Michigan 33, Florida 17
University of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight celebrates
University of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight celebrates a touchdown to receiver Tarik Black in the first quarter of the 33-17 victory over the Florida Gators at The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's' Chase Winovich knocks the ball out of Florida
Michigan's' Chase Winovich knocks the ball out of Florida quarterback Malik Zaires' hands with Michigan recovering and scoring the touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
An apparent Jim Harbaugh fan shows his pride complete
An apparent Jim Harbaugh fan shows his pride complete with Florida Gator during the 33-17 Michigan victory over Florida.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Florida quarterback Felepe Franks fumbles the ball
Florida quarterback Felepe Franks fumbles the ball with Michigan's Rashan Gary diving for the recover but pushes the ball back into the arms of Franks, who retains possession in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Brandon Watson punches away the ball intended
Michigans' Brandon Watson punches away the ball intended for Florida receiver Freddie Swain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight breaks free of
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight breaks free of Gators' Taven Bryan and scrambles for a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's Kekoa Crawford can't hang onto a reception
Michigan's Kekoa Crawford can't hang onto a reception with Florida's Duke Dawson defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Tarik Black pulls down a reception along
Michigans' Tarik Black pulls down a reception along the sidelines in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigans' Carlo Kemp helps bring down Florida running
Michigans' Carlo Kemp helps bring down Florida running back Lamical Perine, for a price, in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's Ty Isaac runs for a first-down gain in the
Michigan's Ty Isaac runs for a first-down gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's' Kekoa Crawford pulls in a reception in
Michigan's' Kekoa Crawford pulls in a reception in the end zone, but a penalty nullifies the touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan'sTarik Black can't pull in a bobbling ball
Michigan'sTarik Black can't pull in a bobbling ball along the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's' Chris Evans breaks free of Florida's Marco
Michigan's' Chris Evans breaks free of Florida's Marco Wilson and Nick Washington for a long first-down run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan fans celebrate, in unique ways, as the Wolverines
Michigan fans celebrate, in unique ways, as the Wolverines lead over the Gators appears safe late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks a field goal in
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks a field goal in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tripped up by Floridas'
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tripped up by Floridas' Jachai Polite in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigans' Ben Bredeson holds off Floridas' defense
Michigans' Ben Bredeson holds off Floridas' defense as quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Floridas' Feleipe Franks trips and downs himself for
Floridas' Feleipe Franks trips and downs himself for a loss in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Florida's C.J. Henderson intercepts Michigan quarterback
Florida's C.J. Henderson intercepts Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight's pass and takes it into the end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for
Michigan's Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for Florida's' Josh Hammond in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Josh Metellus forces Florida quarterback
Michigan's Josh Metellus forces Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks to fumble with the Wolverines recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac has Foridas' C.U. Henderson
Michigan running back Ty Isaac has Foridas' C.U. Henderson heading the wrong way as he makes a move and gets past the defender in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's Lawrence Marshall crawls to recover the
Michigan's Lawrence Marshall crawls to recover the fumble by Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, right, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac gets some air going
Michigan running back Ty Isaac gets some air going for extra yardage before being brought down by Florida's Chauncey Gardner, Jr. in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac breaks around the corner,
Michigan running back Ty Isaac breaks around the corner, just out of the grasp of Florida's Jeremiah Moon, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is sacked by Michigan's
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is sacked by Michigan's Mike McCray, under the pile, and Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A fan in the crowd shows his Michigan pride late in
A fan in the crowd shows his Michigan pride late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's Rashan Gary puts some pressure on Florida
Michigan's Rashan Gary puts some pressure on Florida quarterback Malik Zaire in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Lavert Hill almost pulls down an interception
Michigan's Lavert Hill almost pulls down an interception with teammate Khaleke Hudson looking for the ball in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans picks up a first
Michigan running back Chris Evans picks up a first down before being hauled down along the sidelines by Florida' Nick Washington in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws a long pass
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws a long pass to tight end Nick Eubanks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks readies his hands for
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks readies his hands for a first-down reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells out to the field
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells out to the field late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain on the sidelines
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan punter Will Hart kicks in the fourth quarter.
Michigan punter Will Hart kicks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire loses the ball after
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire loses the ball after running into teammate Brett Heggie, with Florida recovering for a loss late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Noah Furbush dives on top of the loose ball
Michigan's Noah Furbush dives on top of the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown after teammate Chase Winovich, bottom, knocked the ball out of Florida quarterback Malik Zaire's hands late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan pride as they make their way into AT&T Stadium for Saturday's game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, on Septe. 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball away from Aaron Henry, 10, of Arkansas as they play ball outside of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone in the crowd from the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville may have family ties but not school ties as the two cousins arrive for the Michigan vs. Florida game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back Chris Evans, wearing an interesting warm-up uniform, before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from Kalamazoo, are apparently ready for battle as they strike a pose in front of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique warm-up uniform, runs out a reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh throws the ball with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh throws the ball with Garrett Moores before warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin warms up wearing the new
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin warms up wearing the new uniforms for todays game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chats on the phone
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chats on the phone as players head out to warm up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight heads out onto
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight heads out onto the field for warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches kicker Quinn
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches kicker Quinn Nordin during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Arlington, Texas — Florida running back Jordan Scarlett did not play in the season-opener because of a suspension, but he had an enormous effect on Michigan’s defense.

    Last week, a video of his comments about the Wolverines’ defensive line surfaced.

    “I saw him fervently say what they were going to do,” senior Maurice Hurst said after the Wolverines’ 33-17 victory on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

    Michigan took what Scarlett said as an affront.

    “They hold their ground well, but they don’t move well from sideline-to-sideline, so I think we should take advantage of a couple things like that,” Scarlett said.

    The Wolverines weren’t thrilled.

    “It’s insulting,” Hurst said. “I would never come out and talk badly about another team. You use that as billboard material and move on from there.”

    Defensive lineman Chase Winovich said lineman Rashan Gary said words he could not repeat about the sideline-to-sideline comment and used that as motivation before the game.

    “I probably shouldn’t comment on this, but I just really didn’t understand why Florida would come out and say all these negative things about us,” Winovich said. “They didn’t respect us last time (we played). Like we beat them pretty bad. Like, you would think they would respect us this time.

    “Just after that I got a text saying, ‘Oh, look at Florida’s running back saying you guys don’t run well sideline to sideline.’ It’s kind of sad. I don’t know why they would think that with our front being so athletic and our history of running to the ball. If you look at any tape, our defensive line just ran on every play.”

    angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis