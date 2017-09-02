Michigan 33, Florida 17
University of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight celebrates
University of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight celebrates a touchdown to receiver Tarik Black in the first quarter of the 33-17 victory over the Florida Gators at The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's' Chase Winovich knocks the ball out of Florida
Michigan's' Chase Winovich knocks the ball out of Florida quarterback Malik Zaires' hands with Michigan recovering and scoring the touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
An apparent Jim Harbaugh fan shows his pride complete
An apparent Jim Harbaugh fan shows his pride complete with Florida Gator during the 33-17 Michigan victory over Florida.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Florida quarterback Felepe Franks fumbles the ball
Florida quarterback Felepe Franks fumbles the ball with Michigan's Rashan Gary diving for the recover but pushes the ball back into the arms of Franks, who retains possession in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Brandon Watson punches away the ball intended
Michigans' Brandon Watson punches away the ball intended for Florida receiver Freddie Swain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight breaks free of
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight breaks free of Gators' Taven Bryan and scrambles for a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's Kekoa Crawford can't hang onto a reception
Michigan's Kekoa Crawford can't hang onto a reception with Florida's Duke Dawson defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Tarik Black pulls down a reception along
Michigans' Tarik Black pulls down a reception along the sidelines in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigans' Carlo Kemp helps bring down Florida running
Michigans' Carlo Kemp helps bring down Florida running back Lamical Perine, for a price, in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's Ty Isaac runs for a first-down gain in the
Michigan's Ty Isaac runs for a first-down gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's' Kekoa Crawford pulls in a reception in
Michigan's' Kekoa Crawford pulls in a reception in the end zone, but a penalty nullifies the touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan'sTarik Black can't pull in a bobbling ball
Michigan'sTarik Black can't pull in a bobbling ball along the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's' Chris Evans breaks free of Florida's Marco
Michigan's' Chris Evans breaks free of Florida's Marco Wilson and Nick Washington for a long first-down run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan fans celebrate, in unique ways, as the Wolverines
Michigan fans celebrate, in unique ways, as the Wolverines lead over the Gators appears safe late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks a field goal in
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks a field goal in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tripped up by Floridas'
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tripped up by Floridas' Jachai Polite in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigans' Ben Bredeson holds off Floridas' defense
Michigans' Ben Bredeson holds off Floridas' defense as quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Floridas' Feleipe Franks trips and downs himself for
Floridas' Feleipe Franks trips and downs himself for a loss in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Florida's C.J. Henderson intercepts Michigan quarterback
Florida's C.J. Henderson intercepts Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight's pass and takes it into the end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for
Michigan's Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for Florida's' Josh Hammond in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Josh Metellus forces Florida quarterback
Michigan's Josh Metellus forces Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks to fumble with the Wolverines recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac has Foridas' C.U. Henderson
Michigan running back Ty Isaac has Foridas' C.U. Henderson heading the wrong way as he makes a move and gets past the defender in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's Lawrence Marshall crawls to recover the
Michigan's Lawrence Marshall crawls to recover the fumble by Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, right, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac gets some air going
Michigan running back Ty Isaac gets some air going for extra yardage before being brought down by Florida's Chauncey Gardner, Jr. in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac breaks around the corner,
Michigan running back Ty Isaac breaks around the corner, just out of the grasp of Florida's Jeremiah Moon, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is sacked by Michigan's
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is sacked by Michigan's Mike McCray, under the pile, and Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A fan in the crowd shows his Michigan pride late in
A fan in the crowd shows his Michigan pride late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan's Rashan Gary puts some pressure on Florida
Michigan's Rashan Gary puts some pressure on Florida quarterback Malik Zaire in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Lavert Hill almost pulls down an interception
Michigan's Lavert Hill almost pulls down an interception with teammate Khaleke Hudson looking for the ball in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans picks up a first
Michigan running back Chris Evans picks up a first down before being hauled down along the sidelines by Florida' Nick Washington in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws a long pass
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws a long pass to tight end Nick Eubanks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks readies his hands for
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks readies his hands for a first-down reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells out to the field
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells out to the field late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain on the sidelines
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan punter Will Hart kicks in the fourth quarter.
Michigan punter Will Hart kicks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire loses the ball after
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire loses the ball after running into teammate Brett Heggie, with Florida recovering for a loss late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Noah Furbush dives on top of the loose ball
Michigan's Noah Furbush dives on top of the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown after teammate Chase Winovich, bottom, knocked the ball out of Florida quarterback Malik Zaire's hands late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan pride as they make their way into AT&T Stadium for Saturday's game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, on Septe. 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball away from Aaron Henry, 10, of Arkansas as they play ball outside of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone in the crowd from the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville may have family ties but not school ties as the two cousins arrive for the Michigan vs. Florida game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back Chris Evans, wearing an interesting warm-up uniform, before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from Kalamazoo, are apparently ready for battle as they strike a pose in front of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique warm-up uniform, runs out a reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh throws the ball with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh throws the ball with Garrett Moores before warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin warms up wearing the new
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin warms up wearing the new uniforms for todays game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chats on the phone
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chats on the phone as players head out to warm up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight heads out onto
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight heads out onto the field for warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches kicker Quinn
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches kicker Quinn Nordin during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Arlington, Texas — They got sick of hearing it, again and again and again. They were too young to be dominant, too new to be ready. With only one returning starter, surely Michigan’s defense would be dialed down, right?

    They took it to heart, and then they took it to Florida. The Gators were outnumbered, with 10 players suspended, but Michigan made sure its SEC opponent also was thoroughly outmanned. Michigan’s 33-17 victory over Florida at AT&T Stadium Saturday didn’t come remotely close to reflecting how lopsided it was.

    At first everything went horribly wrong for the Wolverines, as Wilton Speight threw back-to-back interceptions for touchdowns, and Florida grabbed a 17-10 lead. And then the Wolverines did what they’ll probably have to do often this season — they unleashed their defense and hammered away at a wobbly target, with no regard for style points and no blinking.

    This might not be Jim Harbaugh’s preferred blueprint, to spot the opposition two touchdowns and also get a punt blocked, but even he seemed wowed by his defense’s energetic attack.

    “Our guys were really relentless up front,” Harbaugh said. “Our linebackers were running sideline to sideline. Our secondary played really well. … Those guys stepping in, some in their first college football game, it’s outstanding. Really, really proud of them.”

    Coordinator Don Brown had warned everyone the Wolverines were fast and fierce, just in need of their moment. And here they came, in maize rotation waves, churning through Florida’s shattered offense.

    Speed kills

    You could argue the Gators were primed for this pummeling, without their leading rusher and receiver, and with a redshirt freshman, Feleipe Franks, starting at quarterback. But the Wolverines still had to execute it, and they sacked Franks and Malik Zaire six times, forced three turnovers and held Florida to 11 yards rushing. The Gators were missing skilled players but they were supposed to be stout in the trenches, and they were tossed aside.

    Michigan was faster, led by linebacker Devin Bush, who raced across the field like a kid from Florida is expected to.

    “I know there was a lot of talk about, we lost a bunch of guys to the league,” Bush said. “So we came out today just playing with a chip on our shoulder. You know? This whole season, we got something to prove. Youth don’t mean nothing.”

    That was the unspoken theme all camp, loudly revealed in the opener. Harbaugh brought it up again in a team meeting the night before the game, when he read a letter he’d received from a Marine named Anthony Riddle, from Jackson. Riddle described how he fought alongside 18-20-year-old Marines in Iraq, and reminded the Wolverines age is irrelevant.

    It was an emotional, inspirational message, and they got the point. As Bush said, youth don’t mean nothing. The Wolverines will have more opportunities to confirm this, but for openers, this was impressive.

    Last year’s defense ranked No. 1 in the country but 10 starters departed, eight to the NFL. It was kind of a silly statistic — one returning starter, Mike McCray — because many others played a lot. But it stuck, and the Wolverines struck back.

    “For our D-line, a lot of people just called us backups, and it’s insulting to us,” senior tackle Maurice Hurst said. “You use that as motivation, to show we’re better than that. I’ve never seen a group of young guys be so professional and so in tune to the game, making some unbelievable plays.”

    Fourteen players made their first starts on offense and defense, although Bush and Rashan Gary had previous experience. (Conversely, only five total Florida players made their first career starts). Michigan’s new cornerbacks, Lavert Hill and David Long, weren’t beaten much, and sophomore safety Josh Metellus was all over the field, making a great play to force a key Franks fumble in the third quarter.

    Lines dominate

    But Michigan’s strength is up front, and the Gators realized it quickly. They thought their strong offensive and defensive lines could compensate for the suspensions, but not even close. Florida finished with nine first downs and was two-for-13 on third-down conversions.

    “Their guys were bigger and stronger,” coach Jim McElwain said. “They whupped us, plain and simple.”

    It was almost as bad a whupping as Michigan delivered two years ago, when it beat Florida 41-7 in the Citrus Bowl. The notion of the Wolverines as a stodgy team is so outdated, they can’t believe anyone still believes it.

    They were particularly peeved by a quote from Florida running back Jordan Scarlett, the leading rusher. Before he was suspended, this is how he described Michigan’s defense: "They hold their ground well, but they don't move well from sideline-to-sideline.”

    This is how defensive end Chase Winovich responded after the victory: “I just really didn’t understand why Florida would come out and say all these negative things about us. They didn’t respect us last time, and we beat them pretty bad. It’s kind of sad. I don’t know why they’d think that, with our front being so athletic.”

    Just for fun, Winovich got to add the exclamation, sacking Zaire and knocking the ball loose in the end zone in the closing minutes. Noah Furbush jumped it on for the final score, after Michigan’s offense struggled to officially put the Gators away.

    Speight’s inaccuracy was a major issue, finishing 11-for 25. If not for first-time starter Quinn Nordin nailing a couple of field goals from 50-plus yards, it could’ve been trouble.

    But Speight also hit some deep strikes, and Michigan’s running game — Ty Isaac had 114 yards — was effective when needed. Florida’s defense is good, so it’s premature to ring the alarm ball. But Harbaugh had to yank Speight for John O’Korn to settle him down, and Speight did a nice job shaking it off.

    He can’t make this a habit, and he knows it. One of the interceptions tipped off receiver Kekoa Crawford’s hands, but the other was a wild overthrow. Harbaugh sounded more encouraged about Speight’s rebound than discouraged about his mistakes, but in the end, the defense rendered it irrelevant. Kind of like age.

    “After those two picks, we didn’t go in the gutter,” Bush said. “We didn’t start pointing fingers. Our job is to get us out of this hole. As a team, you got to pick the offense up when they need help. So that’s all we did.”

    They did it with force, with a purpose. Basically, they did it like a defense that was sick of hearing they were too young to do it, against an opponent that apparently didn’t realize what was coming.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/bobwojnowski

