Michigan’s season opener against Florida last Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was a big draw on television.
The game earned a 5.0 overnight rating making it the highest-rated, non-primetime opening weekend game ever for ABC/ESPN. There was a streaming audience of 182,000 viewers in the average minute, becoming the most streamed non-prime time game on record.
Michigan vs. Florida:
1. Jacksonville, 18.5
2. Birmingham, Ala., 16.2
3. Columbus, Ohio, 15.7
4. Detroit, 15.4
5. Knoxville, Tenn., 12.5
6. Tampa-St. Pete, 11.5
7. Orlando, Fla., 11.4
8. Nashville, 11.2
9. West Palm Beach, 9.7
10. Dayton, Ohio, 9.5
