There was a streaming audience of 182,000 viewers in the average minute during Saturday’s season opener between Michigan and Florida. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan’s season opener against Florida last Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was a big draw on television.

The game earned a 5.0 overnight rating making it the highest-rated, non-primetime opening weekend game ever for ABC/ESPN. There was a streaming audience of 182,000 viewers in the average minute, becoming the most streamed non-prime time game on record.

Michigan vs. Florida:

1. Jacksonville, 18.5

2. Birmingham, Ala., 16.2

3. Columbus, Ohio, 15.7

4. Detroit, 15.4

5. Knoxville, Tenn., 12.5

6. Tampa-St. Pete, 11.5

7. Orlando, Fla., 11.4

8. Nashville, 11.2

9. West Palm Beach, 9.7

10. Dayton, Ohio, 9.5

MORE MICHIGAN COVERAGE

'They took it to us': Michigan defense clamps down on Gators

Wojo: Speight’s Houdini act needs less pick for UM to stick

Michigan: Five things we learned

Wojo: UM’s young guys on 'D' flex their strength

Florida running back's words fire up Michigan's 'D'

Distance makes no difference to UM's Quinn Nordin

Jackson Marine's letter inspires Wolverines