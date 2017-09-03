Detroit News Big Ten power rankings: Week 1
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' Big Ten power rankings after Week 1, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (1-0, 1-0) — The Buckeyes hardly looked like a top-five team in the nation early against Indiana, but the overwhelming edge in talent took over late. The Buckeyes are loaded, as usual, and while there were some early offensive issues, they will be fine heading into their showdown with Oklahoma.  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
2. Penn State (1-0) — The Nittany Lions did exactly what they were supposed to do in the opener — roll over an inferior opponent while flexing their muscles a bit. Saquon Barkley ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns while QB Trace McSorley threw for two scores and ran for another. That’s a theme that will be played out often this season.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
3. Michigan (1-0) — The Wolverines lost plenty of starters on defense, but it seemed as if that hardly mattered in the victory over Florida. The Gators scored 17 points, but 14 were on interception returns for TDs as the Wolverines defense dominated. There should be at least some concern, however, with QB Wilton Speight’s (3) propensity for having his interceptions taken back for scores.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
4. Wisconsin (1-0) — Another team that looked like it wasn’t sure what time the game started, the Badgers found themselves down 10-0 in the second quarter at home against Utah State. The Badgers managed to tie it by halftime and took off in the second half, scoring 28 points in the third quarter.  Andy Manis, Associated Press
5. Northwestern (1-0) — The Wildcats had all sorts of trouble at home with Nevada and maybe deserved to be a bit lower. But QB Clayton Thorson (18) threw for 352 yards and two TDs while running for two more, and after last season’s slow start, getting a win was the key for the Wildcats.  Matt Marton, Associated Press
6. Maryland (1-0) — Forget the fact Texas had no business being a ranked team, but the fact the Terrapins went down to Austin and scored 51 points for the season-opening win qualifies as an upset. D.J Durkin got the Terps into a bowl game in his first season and now he looks like he’ll be doing his best to follow it up by making noise in the Big Ten East.  Michael Thomas, Associated Press
7. Michigan State (1-0) — A bit of a sluggish start was brushed off as the Spartans took care of business against Bowling Green. It wasn’t perfect, but for a team desperate to put last season behind them, it was exactly what the doctor ordered with a tough Western Michigan team coming to town next.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
8. Purdue (0-1) — The Boilermakers did not win their opener, and that alone isn’t a shock. But first-year coach Jeff Brohm had his team on the verge of a huge upset against No. 16 Louisville only to come up short by a touchdown. Purdue might not get out of the West basement this season, but it’s clear Brohm has the Boilermakers headed in the right direction.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
9. Nebraska (1-0) — The Cornhuskers won the opener and RB Tre Bryant (192 yards, 1 TD) might be a budding star, but the fact they had to put together a red-zone stop to close the game against Arkansas State is worrisome. The offense looks OK, but there are defensive issues to be sure with a trip to Oregon up next.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
10. Indiana (0-1, 0-1) — The Hoosiers spent the better part of three quarters playing with a top-five team before Ohio State’s talent took over. It was the classic moral victory for first-year coach Tom Allen (pictured), though he surely doesn’t care. The defense had its moments and the running game struggled, but Richard Lagow to Simmie Cobbs Jr. looks like an exciting tandem.  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
I11. Iowa (1-0) — Things were rather ho-hum for the Hawkeyes in the season-opening win over Wyoming, and it’s clear the offense will need some time to find its groove. However, the defense was solid in slowing down Wyoming QB Josh Allen and should be good enough to allow the offense time to get rolling.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (1-0) — The hype of the P.J. Fleck era has been high, but the opening win came with a bit of a wimper. The 17-7 win over Buffalo was just that — a win. Nothing was terribly impressive and outside of Fleck’s insistence that a win is a win, there has to be some concern with the Gophers heading out west to take on Oregon State next week.  Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
13. Illinois (1-0) — A win is a win, right? For Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini, that’s exactly how they feel after a blocked field as time expired preserved a three-point win over Ball State. Illinois has won 20 straight openers, but the confidence can’t exactly be soaring in Champaign.  Bradley Leeb, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (0-1) — The Scarlet Knights didn’t get a win to open the season, but few expected they would. The fact they stayed with No. 8 Washington, however, was a bit of a win. Second-year coach Chris Ash has plenty of work to do, but sticking close to the Huskies could help build some momentum in the early part of the season.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
    Sometimes it takes teams a good portion of the season to develop an identity.

    Michigan’s defensive players seemed pretty certain after the Wolverines’ 33-17 victory over Florida at AT&T Stadium last Saturday in the season opener that they have set the tone and created an identity of an aggressive, not-giving-an-inch defense.

    The Gators mustered 11 rushing yards, were 2-of-13 on third-down conversions and two touchdowns were scored on interception returns.

    “When we execute, we’re lights out,” said sophomore linebacker Devin Bush, who had two sacks and three of Michigan’s 11 tackles for loss. “No matter who knows what we’re running and what they’ve seen on tape, we’re going to be hard to stop.”

    One game certainly doesn’t tell the whole story of how a season may unfold, but defensive players like where they’re going, especially since there was so much made of having only one returning starting player and so many younger players in the mix.

    Wojo: Speight’s Houdini act needs less pick for UM to stick

    Last week, defensive lineman Chase Winovich, who forced a fumble in the end zone that Noah Furbush recovered for the Wolverines’ final score, said he believed all the youth would give this group a chance to prove this defense is different. While last year’s defensive line was so strong and the defense was top-rated, this group wanted to prove its worth.

    “I said I think it was an advantage being so young because it gave us the opportunity to form a brand new identity off the backs and off the shoulders of the people that had come before us and paved the way,” Winovich said. “I think that’s what we did. We had a fast-paced defense, we were flying around to the ball, hitting everything that moved.

    ‘I tweeted it earlier because they said we’re going to slap the brakes off Michigan and I said, ‘We don’t even use brakes, we’re all gas.’ I think that was evident (Saturday).”

    In the second quarter, even after Michigan gave up two scores on interception returns, the defense didn’t panic.

    “We were on the bench and were looking around and kind of laughing because we knew their offense, at least we felt it, they really couldn’t do anything against us,” Winovich said. “We went back out there. It doesn’t matter how many touchdowns our offense would have given up, we still have a job to do. We’re like hired, contracted workers just going out there doing our job and having fun.”

    The younger players that will shape this defense, as Winovich indicated, are guys like Bush, a sophomore who gained attention last season for his hard-hitting ways, particularly on special teams.

    On the first play of the game against Florida, officials reviewed whether his hit was targeting. He was not penalized.

    “That’s just what I do,” Bush said. “If they want to eject me, eject me.”

    Defensive coordinator Don Brown entered the game with a plan meant to confuse the Gators on many levels.

    Michigan DE Chase Winovich on forcing the last fumble. Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News

    “We had a brand new defense that they weren’t adjusted for,” Winovich said. “When we unveiled it, I think they were just like, ‘Oh, crap, how do we adjust to this?’ We had so many plays early on first half, coach Brown said we have so many plays we haven’t even done yet and we’re having a lot of success and he said let’s keep pushing.

    “We had our SAM play our tackle or nose. It changed and it put a linebacker in the box which gave — Noah (Furbush) was doing that. That allowed us to put a viper on the field, as well and basically, they were kinda guessing sometimes. It allows us to blitz, but at the same time we’re giving off the same look and the responsibilities as our 4-3. They’re off-balance.”

    Michigan: Five things we learned

    With the defensive tone set after Game 1, the Wolverines said to expect more of the same, beginning with Saturday’s home opener against Cincinnati.

    “Family. Togetherness. Hungry. And fast, physical. That’s what I would describe this defense as compared to last year,” Bush said. “We ain’t going to take nothing from nobody. We always want to apply pressure.”

    angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

