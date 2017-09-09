Michigan 36, Cincinnati 14
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill runs away from
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill runs away from Cincinnati offensive lineman Korey Cunningham after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter. Hill scored a touchdown on the play en route to Michigan's 36-14 win Saturday at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, September 9, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel intercepts a ball
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel intercepts a ball intended for Cincinnati wide receiver Devin Gray in the first quarter. Kinnel returned the ball for a touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford is dragged down
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford is dragged down after completing a first down reception in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, left, is congratulated
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, left, is congratulated by teammate wide receiver Grant Perry after Crawford caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates his team
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates his team after a first-quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel rolls over Cincinnati
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel rolls over Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore for a touchdown after intercepting the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, defensive
(From left) Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Tyree Kinnel, and defensive back Lavert Hill celebrate an interception for a touchdown by Kinnel in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore is sacked by Michigan
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore is sacked by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel celebrates a tackle
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel celebrates a tackle in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush keeps Cincinnati tight
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush keeps Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara from completing a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati defensive end Kimoni Fitz in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
This catch by Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was
This catch by Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was ruled incomplete while under pressure from Cincinnati cornerback Grant Coleman in the second quarter. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh challenged the ruling but it was upheld.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tries to get the attention
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tries to get the attention of an official to call a coach's challenge to a play in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and coach Jim Harbaugh chat on the field during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley runs through drills
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley runs through drills during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Conner Edmonds catches a pass during
Michigan tight end Conner Edmonds catches a pass during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore runs away from
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore runs away from Michigan's defense for extra yardage early in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cincinnati wide receiver Kahlil Lewis shakes off Michigan
Cincinnati wide receiver Kahlil Lewis shakes off Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel for a third-quarter touchdown reception.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac runs the ball in the
Michigan running back Ty Isaac runs the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley makes a third-quarter
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley makes a third-quarter reception.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan punter Will Hart punts the ball in the third
Michigan punter Will Hart punts the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is pushed out of bounds
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is pushed out of bounds by Cincinnati safety Malik Clements in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black can't hold onto
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black can't hold onto this potential touchdown pass while covered by Cincinnati cornerback Grant Coleman, left, and safety Malik Clements in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws to tight
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws to tight end Zach Gentry in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cincinnati wide receiver Thomas Geddis can't come down
Cincinnati wide receiver Thomas Geddis can't come down with the pass while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Officials watch a replay of a potential targeting penalty
Officials watch a replay of a potential targeting penalty on Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the fourth quarter. Gary was not given the penalty.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches the replay of a
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches the replay of a potential targeting penalty on defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the fourth quarter. Gary was not given the penalty.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with the officials
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with the officials in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary shakes off Cincinnati
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary shakes off Cincinnati defensive end Mark Wilson while on his way towards the quarterback in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary tackles Cincinnati
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary tackles Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill can't hold onto a potential
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill can't hold onto a potential touchdown pass while under pressure from Cincinnati linebacker Perry Young in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs from Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs from Cincinnati defensive end Kevin Mouhon in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs with the ball towards the end zone in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati defensive end Kevin Mouhon after running the ball for a first down in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst signals safety
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst signals safety after Cincinnati punter James Smith purposefully knocked the ball out of the end zone after a botched punt in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
After a bad snap, Cincinnati punter James Smith bats
After a bad snap, Cincinnati punter James Smith bats the ball out of the end zone to keep Michigan from scoring a touchdown. The play resulted in a safety for Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill scores a touchdown
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill scores a touchdown after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The players celebrate with the fans after the game.
The players celebrate with the fans after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich goofs around
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich goofs around with a borrowed hat after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight high-fives the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight high-fives the fans as he walks into the tunnel after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — In an offense that clearly has some growing pains to work through, Michigan fifth-year senior running back Ty Isaac has been a beacon of consistency.

    He backed up his 114-yard rushing performance in the season opener against Florida with a 133-yard game in his first start of the season Saturday in Michigan’s 36-14 victory over Cincinnati at Michigan Stadium. Michigan rushed for 193 yards against the Bearcats.

    Isaac, who learned the night before the game he would be starting, averaged 6.7 yards a carry and had a 53-yard run early in the fourth quarter that gave a lift for the Wolverines who started the drive on their 13-yard line.

    “That particular play had been working all day,” Isaac said. “The guys up front blocked it really well.”

    Because Michigan has three backs in the rotation, including Chris Evans and Karan Higdon, who had five and four carries, respectively, Isaac wasn’t sure what his role would be.

    Michigan's Ty Isaac steps up to answer the bell

    “I didn’t really know because I know how much we rotate,” he said. “You’ve just got to be prepared for however much they need you.”

    At the end of practices, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh calls on players to share “wise words.” Isaac has made several meaningful appearances before his team.

    “He’s an extremely mature guy,” quarterback Wilton Speight said. “He’s talked to the team and both times he’s delivered strong messages. That speaks volumes of who he is these days. He came from USC and was battling for a spot and this camp he really established himself as one of the leaders in the running back room. And that’s showing on the field which is nice to see.”

    Isaac is not one to talk and talk. A general theme of his messages to the team has been simple — trust.

    “For the most part, the message is we need to trust our work, trust in what we’re doing and stay the path,” Isaac said. “Don’t let a game take you off course and make you lose your focus.”

    And through two games, he appears to have maintained his focus. That’s important because he wants to set an example.

    “It’s easy to talk,” he said. “If you’re not doing the things you say, they’re empty words. I’d much rather be a doer than a talker.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis