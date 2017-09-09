Michigan 36, Cincinnati 14
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill runs away from
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill runs away from Cincinnati offensive lineman Korey Cunningham after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter. Hill scored a touchdown on the play en route to Michigan's 36-14 win Saturday at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, September 9, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel intercepts a ball
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel intercepts a ball intended for Cincinnati wide receiver Devin Gray in the first quarter. Kinnel returned the ball for a touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford is dragged down
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford is dragged down after completing a first down reception in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, left, is congratulated
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, left, is congratulated by teammate wide receiver Grant Perry after Crawford caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates his team
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates his team after a first-quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel rolls over Cincinnati
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel rolls over Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore for a touchdown after intercepting the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, defensive
(From left) Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Tyree Kinnel, and defensive back Lavert Hill celebrate an interception for a touchdown by Kinnel in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore is sacked by Michigan
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore is sacked by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel celebrates a tackle
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel celebrates a tackle in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush keeps Cincinnati tight
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush keeps Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara from completing a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati defensive end Kimoni Fitz in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
This catch by Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was
This catch by Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was ruled incomplete while under pressure from Cincinnati cornerback Grant Coleman in the second quarter. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh challenged the ruling but it was upheld.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tries to get the attention
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tries to get the attention of an official to call a coach's challenge to a play in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and coach Jim Harbaugh chat on the field during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley runs through drills
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley runs through drills during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Conner Edmonds catches a pass during
Michigan tight end Conner Edmonds catches a pass during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore runs away from
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore runs away from Michigan's defense for extra yardage early in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cincinnati wide receiver Kahlil Lewis shakes off Michigan
Cincinnati wide receiver Kahlil Lewis shakes off Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel for a third-quarter touchdown reception.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac runs the ball in the
Michigan running back Ty Isaac runs the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley makes a third-quarter
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley makes a third-quarter reception.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan punter Will Hart punts the ball in the third
Michigan punter Will Hart punts the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is pushed out of bounds
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is pushed out of bounds by Cincinnati safety Malik Clements in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black can't hold onto
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black can't hold onto this potential touchdown pass while covered by Cincinnati cornerback Grant Coleman, left, and safety Malik Clements in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws to tight
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws to tight end Zach Gentry in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cincinnati wide receiver Thomas Geddis can't come down
Cincinnati wide receiver Thomas Geddis can't come down with the pass while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Officials watch a replay of a potential targeting penalty
Officials watch a replay of a potential targeting penalty on Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the fourth quarter. Gary was not given the penalty.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches the replay of a
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches the replay of a potential targeting penalty on defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the fourth quarter. Gary was not given the penalty.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with the officials
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with the officials in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary shakes off Cincinnati
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary shakes off Cincinnati defensive end Mark Wilson while on his way towards the quarterback in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary tackles Cincinnati
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary tackles Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill can't hold onto a potential
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill can't hold onto a potential touchdown pass while under pressure from Cincinnati linebacker Perry Young in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs from Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs from Cincinnati defensive end Kevin Mouhon in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs with the ball towards the end zone in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati defensive end Kevin Mouhon after running the ball for a first down in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst signals safety
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst signals safety after Cincinnati punter James Smith purposefully knocked the ball out of the end zone after a botched punt in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After a bad snap, Cincinnati punter James Smith bats
After a bad snap, Cincinnati punter James Smith bats the ball out of the end zone to keep Michigan from scoring a touchdown. The play resulted in a safety for Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill scores a touchdown
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill scores a touchdown after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The players celebrate with the fans after the game.
The players celebrate with the fans after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich goofs around
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich goofs around with a borrowed hat after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight high-fives the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight high-fives the fans as he walks into the tunnel after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight knows there have been plenty of mistakes through the first two games.

    Speight completed only 44 percent of his throws in the season opener against Florida and had glaring back-to-back interceptions returned for touchdowns. Against Cincinnati in the home opener on Saturday, he was 17-of-29 for 221 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he lost one of two fumbles, a botched handoff to Kekoa Crawford.

    He also missed a wide-open Donovan Peoples-Jones on a third-and-short and sent the ball high, an issue he had at times in the season opener.

    “What it comes down to is when there’s something going on in my face, when I avoid the pressure and what not, I’ve got to keep my base,” Speight said after Michigan’s 36-14 win over Cincinnati as he explained why his throws sail at times.  “Coach Pep’s (Hamilton) big on keeping my base, staying loaded.

    “And sometimes when I avoid or move around in the pocket, I get a little sloppy with my feet, which causes the ball to sail or go a little low. That’s something I’ve been working on every day and continue to do so.”

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Speight will continue to improve.

    “There’s different ways people throw,” Harbaugh said. “I can think of one that sailed, Donovan on the deep crossing route. He had a nice throwing lane. See the lane, see the throw and make the throw.

    “You’re not going to be perfect. He went 17-of-28, 58 percent with a couple throwaways. Not bad. Could be better. We’ll keep striving for that perfection. People throw how they throw. He’s done it enough he’s going to hit most of them in my mind.”

    The Wolverines’ offense was uneven against the Bearcats, particularly in the first half when it could not find a rhythm even after starting the game with an 80-yard touchdown drive. The final five drives of the first half went like this: fumble, field goal, fumble, punt, punt.

    Ty Isaac rises to Michigan's first choice back



    Running back Ty Isaac, who had 133 rushing yards, called the offensive issues “growing pains” because of the large amount of youth.

    “Obviously, there’s times maybe we weren’t all on the same page,” Speight said. “That fumbled exchange with Kekoa, those are simple fixes. I’ll look at the film a couple times tonight, watch it again tomorrow and get those things fixed. I think overall it was a positive step forward from last week in Dallas.”

    Crawford said the fumble was a result of miscommunication and said he was too close to the line and that’s what “ultimately caused the fumble.”

    Late in the game, the two connected for a 20-yard pass play on fourth-and-8 on the Cincinnati 32.

    “That’s been a big-time play for us really since coach Pep got here,” Speight said. “It worked against our defense for a month and not many plays do. We knew we were good at the play. I was fired up that coach wanted to go for it on fourth and eight, and I was able to fit it in the window as Kekoa came out of his break.”

    Crawford, who had 83 receiving yards, including a 43-yard touchdown on that first drive, said Speight’s chemistry with him and the other receivers is improving.

    “It’s getting better,” Crawford said. “It’s definitely starting to click a little more. We’re kind of firing on all cylinders now.”

    Michigan’s red-zone offense also must start clicking. In two red-zone opportunities against the Bearcats, Michigan was 0-for-2 on touchdowns and settled for two Quinn Nordin field goals. Against Florida, Michigan was in the red zone four times and had one touchdown.

    This will come with consistency, and Speight said that’s coming as the game slows down for him.

    “It’s definitely slowing down with each game,” Speight said. “Some defenses are faster than others. Might be throwing more exotic looks than others, but at the end of the day it’s just football and I continue to tell myself that every Saturday. Things are slowing down, windows are opening up. Faster in my mind. I’m seeing things sooner. Hopefully moving forward it keeps trending in that direction.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis