Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)



Former President Barack Obama and wife, Michelle Obama, will not be honorary Michigan football captains this season, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said it will “happen someday."



Harbaugh said in June, shortly after he had appeared in a congressional hearing as a member of Legal Service Corporation council, that he had asked the Obamas to be honorary captains this fall. Harbaugh had done considerable work with Michelle Obama on her Reach Higher education initiative and also attended a State of the Union address during Obama's presidency.



During his appearance Monday on WXYZ with sports director Brad Galli, Harbaugh said the Obamas had tried hard to work a game into their schedules but could not make that happen this fall.

Many thought Saturday’s game against Air Force at Michigan Stadium would be the ideal time for the former president and his wife to be honorary captains.

“The president and the First Lady both were as gracious as they could be,” Harbaugh told WXYZ. “They worked very hard to try to come. They’re not going to be able to, unfortunately, make it this year.”



Harbaugh, who spent nearly an hour visiting with the former president in June while in Washington D.C., told WXYZ that the Obamas hope to make it to Michigan as honorary captains.



“Possibly in the future,” Harbaugh said. “President Obama will be back on campus in December.



“It’ll happen. It’ll happen someday, I believe.”

