Offensive coordinator Tim Drevno blocks out criticism about his team's unit and QB Wilton Speight. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno insulates himself from criticism that comes from outside the walls of Schembechler Hall and said his players, despite being in the thick of the social media era, do the same.



Starting quarterback Wilton Speight has already received his share of criticism through the first two weeks of the season. The seventh-ranked Wolverines are 2-0 and face Air Force on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.



Drevno spoke to reporters Wednesday before practice and was asked how Speight handles the criticism. Michigan’s offense had an uneven showing in last Saturday’s victory over Cincinnati, and Speight has had three turnovers including a fumbled handoff against the Bearcats.



“To be quite honest with you, I don't know of the outside criticism, I don't pay any attention to it," Drevno said. "So, I can't make a comment on that. I know that Wilton comes in here every day and he brings his A-game and wants to be the best and knows the game plan inside and out and leads this team. Very pleased with Wilton.



“We all have things we’ve got to correct. It's not all Wilton. We have got to do better offensively, as coaches, as players and that's what we get paid to do. That's the exciting thing, is when there's things that you can fix that are easy fixes. That's the exciting thing. Keep motivating."

While fans often vent on social media and message boards, places players might visit, Drevno said players and coaches don’t pay attention to any of the conversation.



“We don't make a big deal out of anything from the outside,” Drevno said. “We keep everything inside. It's another day. It’s how can we get better today? How can we lead this team? How can we lead these young people to be great?



“We shut out the outside noise. We just don't pay any attention to it to make it a factor. There's lots of critics out there, there's going to be people critique you and your job and what you do. People are going to critique me and my job, but I know when we walk in here every day we’re giving our best of our God-given ability with a whole heart to be the best. And that's all you can ask of somebody. If you’re giving your best and you’re turning every stone to be the best, that’s awesome.”



