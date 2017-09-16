UMs Karan Hidgon(22) points at the crowd as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown near the end of the game. XXXXduring second half action as Air Force plays the University of Michigan football team at The Big House in Ann Arbor, Saturday, September 16, 2017. Michigan wins, 29-13. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — The focus all week had been how Michigan’s defense would handle Air Force’s tricky triple option. But the defense, as has been the case through the first three games of the season, was the strength yet again of the Wolverines.

Michigan’s offense, however, continues to produce uneven performances, and that was particularly pronounced in a 29-13 victory over Air Force at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The seventh-ranked Wolverines are now 3-0.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 29, Air Force 13

The Wolverines made four trips to the red zone and settled for Quinn Nordin’s field goals each time. For the season, Michigan has scored one touchdown in 10 red-zone trips in the first three games. The offense was nearly shut out against Air Force until Karan Higdon scored on a long touchdown run with just more than a minute left.

Nordin made all five field-goal attempts to tie a Michigan single-game record set by K.C. Lopata in 2008.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s defense, which had started some preparations for Air Force during spring practice, held the Falcons to 232 yards, including 169 rushing. Linebackers Mike McCray and Devin Bush each had a team-best 11 tackles. Chase Winovich had nine tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Michigan had nine tackles for loss.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Wolverines coach commends red-zone defenses of both teams. Angelique S. Chengelis

Khaleke Hudson capped the defensive performance with an interception at the end of the game.

The Wolverines got a boost from special teams, as well.

Freshman Donovan Peoples-Jones electrified the stadium early in the second half when he returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown, giving the Wolverines a 16-6 lead. But Air Force didn’t waste time and scored on Arion Worthman’s first completion of the game, a 64-yarder to Ronald Cleveland, pulling the Falcons within three points.

Michigan got great field position at the Air Force 43 off Charlie Scott’s 22-yard punt. The Wolverines drove 32 yards on 11 plays, and – once again – reached the 7-yard line and settled for Nordin’s 29-yard field goal to build a 19-13 lead.

The Wolverines increased their lead to 22-13 on yet another drive that stalled in the red zone. A 25-yard return from Peoples-Jones gave Michigan starting position at the Air Force 46. Sketchy play-calling from the 18 forced the Wolverines to have Nordin kick a 36-yard field goal.

Air Force had its issues, as well. The Falcons drove 73 yards on 15 plays and missed a 29-yard field goal.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michigan quarterback talks about the Falcons' defensive pressure Angelique S. Chengelis

With starting tailback Ty Isaac in the locker room late in the game getting looked at for an abdominal or back injury per Michigan radio, Higdon took advantage and polished off the Wolverines’ scoring with a 36-yard touchdown run.

Nordin provided all of Michigan’s first-half points, making field goals of 35, 36 and 49 yards, giving the Wolverines’ a 9-6 halftime lead.

The Wolverines’ final drive of the half typified their inefficient offense. A poor punt gave Michigan the ball at the Air Force 40-yard line, and the Wolverines moved to the 25. But right tackle Nolan Ulizio gave up a sack of Speight that lost 10 yards. Michigan faced a third-and-21 at the 35 and settled for the field goal.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michigan return man talks about TD in victory over Air Force. Angelique S. Chengelis

Michigan was unable to convert two early red-zone visits into touchdowns, which has been a trend through three games. Those possessions sandwiched a drive that ended when Chris Evans fumbled it away.

The Falcons took that turnover and reached the Michigan 6-yard line, but Bush threw Worthman for a 13-yard loss, forcing a field-goal attempt.