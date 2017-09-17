Michigan 29, Air Force 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

U.S. Air Force cadet Bennett Hatfield parachutes into
Buy Photo
U.S. Air Force cadet Bennett Hatfield parachutes into The Big House with the Michigan flag attached before Air Force battles Michigan, Saturday afternoon, September 16, 2017. Michigan wins, 29-13.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
U.S. Air Force cadet Christana Wagner parachutes into
Buy Photo
U.S. Air Force cadet Christana Wagner parachutes into The Big House with the U.S. flag attached before the game.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM players touch the Go Blue banner as they enter the
Buy Photo
UM players touch the Go Blue banner as they enter the field.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
UMs Ty Isaac (32) grimaces as he realizes he was pushed
UMs Ty Isaac (32) grimaces as he realizes he was pushed out of bounds on this run that appeared to be a touchdown early in the first quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's David Long (22) tackles Air Force QB Arion
Michigan's David Long (22) tackles Air Force QB Arion Worthman (2) as Devin Bush (10) and Maurice Hurst(73) pursue in the first quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zach Gentry (83) is pursued by Air Force's
Michigan's Zach Gentry (83) is pursued by Air Force's Grant Ross (44) and Ja'Mel Sanders (7) during the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) and Mike McCray (9)
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) and Mike McCray (9) tackle Air Force's Parker Wilson (36) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ty Isaac (32) changes direction on Air Force's
Michigan's Ty Isaac (32) changes direction on Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) as he gains a first down in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Mike McCray (9) sacks Air Force QB Arion
Michigan's Mike McCray (9) sacks Air Force QB Arion Worthman (2) for a loss of one in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) holds on as he tackles Air
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) holds on as he tackles Air Force's Arion Worthman (2) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Eddie McDoom (13) jumps after receiving
Michigan's Eddie McDoom (13) jumps after receiving the ball in the second quarter as Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tries to make the tackle.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked and
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked and loses the ball in the second quarter. Michigan recovers.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan holder Garrett Moores (15) hugs kicker Quinn
Michigan holder Garrett Moores (15) hugs kicker Quinn Nordin (3) after he makes a 51-yard field goal late in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Tarik Black can't find the handle after
Michigan's Tarik Black can't find the handle after Air Force's Marquis Griffin tips the ball on this pass play in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Shaler, retired from the U.S. Navy, of Boyne
Buy Photo
Kevin Shaler, retired from the U.S. Navy, of Boyne City, claps as members of the U.S. Air Force are recognized.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) tackles Air Force's
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) tackles Air Force's Arion Worthman (2) for a loss in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UMs Mike McCray (9) pursues Air Force quarterback Arion
Buy Photo
UMs Mike McCray (9) pursues Air Force quarterback Arion Worthman(2) before he fumbles in the third quarter. Air Force kept possession of the ball.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) and Tyree Kinnel (23) tackle
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) and Tyree Kinnel (23) tackle Air Force quarterback Arion Worthman (2) as he fumbles in the third quarter. Air Force kept possession of the ball.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tackles Michigan's Grant
Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tackles Michigan's Grant Perry (88) on this reception in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is unhappy as his
Buy Photo
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is unhappy as his team is penalized for holding near the end of the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michidgan's Ty Isaac (32) is pursured by Air Forces
Michidgan's Ty Isaac (32) is pursured by Air Forces Marquis Griffin (2) on a long run that appeared to be a touchdown at the end of the third quarter, but the run was called back due to holding on Michigan.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Josh Ross (12) celebrates after tackling
Michigan's Josh Ross (12) celebrates after tackling Air Force's Timothy McVey (33) on this kickoff near the beginning of the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, talks to referees
UM head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, talks to referees after he calls his team's last timeout due to too many men on the field in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A host of Air Force players pursue Michigan's Tarik
A host of Air Force players pursue Michigan's Tarik Black (7) on this reception in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force's Jack Flor (50) tackles Michigan's Chris
Air Force's Jack Flor (50) tackles Michigan's Chris Evans (12) on this first down as his helmet comes off in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Karan Hidgon (22) points at the crowd as
Michigan's Karan Hidgon (22) points at the crowd as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown near the end of the game.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) intercepts an Air Force
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) intercepts an Air Force pass near the end of the game.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM's Patrick Kugler (57) looks back while walking to
UM's Patrick Kugler (57) looks back while walking to the locker room as fans are overjoyed about UM's win.  Todd McInturf/Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Here are some of the key takeaways from Michigan’s victory over Air Force:

    Wild thing: Quinn Nordin is more than just a cool haircut. He has been so productive he’s tied for the lead nationally in field goals per game (3.67) and has been responsible for 42 points so far this year. He made kicks from 26, 29, 35, 36 and 49 yards against Air Force, tying a record for most field goals in a game by a Michigan kicker. He is 11 of 13 on field-goal attempts this season. Remy Hamilton holds Michigan’s record for most field goals in a season with 25 in 1994. 

    ■ Catch me if you can: Freshman receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones electrified Michigan Stadium on his 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Wolverines’ victory. It was the first punt return for a touchdown since Jabrill Peppers’ 54-yard return on Sept. 17, 2016. Peoples-Jones returned two punts for 104 yards against Air Force, and he recorded his first college receiving yards — 52 on two catches, including a 37-yarder on his first reception. “Feel like great things will happen for Donovan Peoples-Jones,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game.

    MORE: Michigan drops one spot to No. 8 in both polls

    No friend of the bench: Tailback Chris Evans fumbled on his third carry of the game after gaining nine yards. That gave Air Force the ball at Michigan’s 44 and 12 plays later the Falcons tied the game with a field goal. Evans was the starter in the season opener, and lost that job to Ty Isaac, who started the next two games. Karan Higdon was the second-leading back in the game with 12 carries for 64 yards, including the lone offensive score on a 36-yard run with 1:02 left. Evans returned on that final scoring drive and had three carries for 12 yards. He finished with 30 rushing yards on six carries.

    ■ Tone-setting linebacker: Perhaps Michigan could use linebacker Devin Bush to help the offense break through its red-zone issues. OK, so that’s not going to happen, and Bush will be left to do what he’s doing on defense. He had 11 tackles against Air Force, tied for the team lead with Mike McCray, and a sack. Bush is a disruptor, a lightning strike when he hits an opposing player, which he has done for a team-leading 25 tackles, including 16 solo. He has been credited for 4½ tackles for loss this season.

    ■ Don’t sleep on Purdue: Michigan learned its Big Ten opener at Purdue might be a tad more interesting than anyone thought heading into the season. The Boilermakers are coming off a 35-3 upset of Missouri and have caught the attention of Big Ten observers. Meanwhile, Michigan dropped a spot in the rankings that, as we all know, mean zilch right now, except maybe to a team like Purdue that has another upset on its mind.


     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE