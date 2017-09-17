Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college season, by Matt Charboneau.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
1. Penn State (3-0) – The Nittany Lions have done a fine job of cruising through the non-conference season, though it was hardly full of tough tests. That said, they’ve done exactly what is expected of a playoff contender and now they get ready to open conference play at Iowa. Last week: 1.  Abby Drey, AP
2. Wisconsin (3-0) – The Badgers were impressive on the road against BYU and get a week off before welcoming Northwestern in to begin Big Ten play. Wisconsin isn’t getting much national attention but there’s a chance it will be favored in every game left on its schedule. Last week: 2.  Kim Raff, AP
3. Ohio State (2-1, 1-0) – The Buckeyes got well in a win over Army and will close out non-conference play next week vs. UNLV. By then, there’s a decent chance the offense will be starting to find a rhythm, one that started to show itself this week, albeit against lesser competition. Last week: 4.  Jay LaPrete, AP
4. Michigan (3-0) – We might go back and forth with Michigan and Ohio State for a while, but for now, the Wolverines’ offense has them a notch behind their rival. The defense continues to dominate, however, and it’s at least giving that offense time to come together as a tougher-than-expected Purdue team is up next. Last week: 3.  Tony Ding, Associated Press
5. Michigan State (2-0) – The bye week is out of the way early and now we’ll see if the Spartans can build off the confidence they’ve established with their first two wins as Notre Dame comes to town for a primetime battle. The Irish have issues, too, but they just scored 49 in a win at Boston College. Last week: 5.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
6. Maryland (2-0) – The Terrapins also got the early bye week and get ready to host Central Florida. The tests start to really arrive after that as back-to-back road games with Minnesota and Ohio State come up next to begin conference play followed by a visit from Northwestern and a trip to Wisconsin. Last week: 6.  Tim Warner, Getty Images
7. Iowa (3-0) – Sophomore quarterback Nathan Stanley has been impressive and has thrown 10 touchdown passes in the first three games. The injury to RB Akrum Wadley could hurt, but the Hawkeyes are feeling confident as they open Big Ten play with a huge home game against Penn State. Last week: 8.  Charlie Neibergall, AP
8. Purdue (2-1) – How about the Boilermakers trouncing Missouri on the road this week behind an offense that continues to impress under first-year coach Jeff Brohm? At this rate, Brohm might have Purdue pushing for a bowl game and get bigger programs calling. How Purdue fares in the conference opener against Michigan will be interesting. Last week: 9.  L.G. Patterson, AP
9. Minnesota (3-0) – The warm-up for the P.J. Fleck era is over, and the Gophers can be happy they went unbeaten in non-conference play. Continuing that will be the key as they open at home with Maryland, followed by a trip to Purdue and a home game with MSU – all games they should win if they expect to compete in the West. Last week: 7.  John Autey, AP
10. Northwestern (2-1) – Bowling Green arrived just in time for the Wildcats to get the Duke beatdown out of their minds. Quarterback Clayton Thorson was outstanding and so was RB Justin Jackson. They’ll have to be again as the Wildcats have a bye, then get Wisconsin and Penn State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 11.  Matt Marton, AP
11. Indiana (1-1, 0-1) – Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, their game with Florida International was cancelled but they’ll get Georgia State as one final tune-up before Big Ten play begins. A matchup with Charleston Southern of the FCS was added later in the season to at least give IU a shot at getting another win. Last week: 10.  Andy Lyons, Getty Images
12. Rutgers (1-2) – Fortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they had Morgan State on the schedule to help do its part in ending Rutgers’ 11-game losing streak. Freshman QB Johnathan Lewis was impressive as he ran for four touchdowns and threw for another with the Scarlet Knights set to open Big Ten play next week at Nebraska. Last week: 14.  Abbie Parr, Getty Images
13. Nebraska (1-2) – Just three weeks in and the Cornhuskers are starting to come apart. The loss at home to Northern Illinois was the second straight and had AD Shawn Eichorst addressing the program after the game. He’s behind coach Mike Riley, but a quick turnaround will be needed for both to feel safe in their jobs. Last week: 12.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Illinois (2-1) – Should we be so hard on Illinois for losing on the road to a ranked team? Maybe not, but the Illini are a Big Ten team that wasn’t terribly competitive in a game against a Group of Five team. Not exactly where Lovie Smith wants his program in year two. Last week: 13.  Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
    Ann Arbor — Michigan is 3-0, ranked in the top-10 nationally and, yet, the postgame discussions rightfully revolve around the offense’s ineptness in the red zone.

    While the defense continues to operate in a fanatically aggressive manner as it moves up the rankings to No. 5 nationally, allowing an average 208 yards a game, and while the special teams have delivered, in particular kicker Quinn Nordin, the offense can’t quite overcome sputtering in key scoring opportunities.

    The Wolverines remained unbeaten with a 29-13 victory over Air Force to close out their nonconference schedule and now prepare to open Big Ten play at Purdue, which is coming off a 35-3 dismantling of Missouri.

    MORE: Michigan drops one spot to No. 8 in both polls

    “(We’re) feeling good, feeling confident,” Michigan running back Karan Higdon, who scored on a 36-yard touchdown run against Air Force, said of the team as it heads into conference play.

    The players say the margin that separates the offense from fully clicking is paper thin, but the gap seems a bit larger. Michigan has made 10 red-zone trips this season and have one touchdown. But the eighth-ranked Wolverines are averaging 32.6 points.

    Four touchdowns have come from defense and special teams — including Donovan Peoples-Jones’ 79-yard punt return on Saturday — and five from the offense. The offense was nearly shut out of scoring until Higdon’s touchdown run with 1:02 left in the game. And the defense also has a safety this season

    Nordin, a redshirt freshman, tied a program game record with five field goals in the victory over Air Force, and is now tied for first nationally in field goals per game (3.67). He also is averaging 14 points a game and is sixth nationally in scoring.

    Nordin’s consistency and field-goal range have been enormous assists for Michigan as its offensive rhythm misses a beat and stalls in the red zone.

    “We’d like to score more touchdowns in the red zone. I think that will come,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Our team is moving the ball, that’s a fact. I think the red-zone touchdowns will come. Keep a steady hand on the tiller. Play to win. We’d like to have scored more touchdowns. We’ll keep at it.”

    Against Air Force, Michigan could not come up with a touchdown in four red-zone trips. Second-year starting quarterback Wilton Speight said he needed to watch the film to understand why the offense isn’t scoring touchdowns. The Falcons, he said, disguised their defense well in those red-zone situations.

    “We were moving the ball, moving the ball, moving the ball up and down the field, then getting in the red zone,” Speight said. “Maybe they changed up the looks. They were holding blitzes until the last second when it was too late to check out of the play. We’ll have to look at the film and get better at it.”

    MORE: Michigan: What we learned vs. Air Force

    The play-calling wasn’t exactly imaginative. The first two red-zone trips yielded the same exact results: incompletion, 1-yard run, incompletion. There was more of the same in the final two trips that combined for minus-two yards.

    Running back Ty Isaac got stuffed for a 3-yard loss during one red-zone series on third down at the Air Force 8 and Speight, looking exasperated, threw up arms as he headed toward the sideline.

    “I probably should keep that in check a little bit. Obviously, the frustration built up a little bit,” Speight said. “It was one of those things like, ‘Yeah, they fooled us.’ We thought we had the look we wanted. The outside linebackers had depth, they were in a two-high safety look. As soon as I went down to focus in on the snap, they brought the house.”

    Much is made of a football team’s identity. The Wolverines’ defense clearly has one — it is relentlessly aggressive. They’re ninth nationally against the run, allowing an average of 82.3 yards. The Falcons, traditionally prolific in the triple-option, were held to 168 rushing yards.

    It is impossible to put a finger on what Michigan’s offense is right now, though. There is youth, but there also is youth and inexperience on the defensive side. There is an argument it is tougher for younger players on offense to adjust as quickly as they can on defense, and that’s probably true, especially on the offensive line.

    The right side of Michigan’s offensive line, with first-year starters Michael Onwenu and Nolan Ulizio, isn’t “there” yet and might really not be until next season. In red-zone situations, the importance of offensive line play can’t be underestimated.

    MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

    But are there throws Speight should have made? Absolutely. Are there cutbacks that should have been made? Of course. Passes receivers shouldn’t have dropped or extended to make? Yes. Are there play-call adjustments that also should have been made? Indeed.

    Bottom line, the quarterback has ultimate responsibility for moving an offense, but when other pieces are still not reaching their level of consistency, it becomes a group effort in red-zone failure.

    “We shot ourselves in the foot,” Higdon said after the Air Force win. “We just didn’t capitalize on the little things, the little details that impacted us. We’ve just got to do our job.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis
     

