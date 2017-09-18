Michigan 29, Air Force 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

U.S. Air Force cadet Bennett Hatfield parachutes into
Buy Photo
U.S. Air Force cadet Bennett Hatfield parachutes into The Big House with the Michigan flag attached before Air Force battles Michigan, Saturday afternoon, September 16, 2017. Michigan wins, 29-13.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
U.S. Air Force cadet Christana Wagner parachutes into
Buy Photo
U.S. Air Force cadet Christana Wagner parachutes into The Big House with the U.S. flag attached before the game.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM players touch the Go Blue banner as they enter the
Buy Photo
UM players touch the Go Blue banner as they enter the field.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
UMs Ty Isaac (32) grimaces as he realizes he was pushed
UMs Ty Isaac (32) grimaces as he realizes he was pushed out of bounds on this run that appeared to be a touchdown early in the first quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's David Long (22) tackles Air Force QB Arion
Michigan's David Long (22) tackles Air Force QB Arion Worthman (2) as Devin Bush (10) and Maurice Hurst(73) pursue in the first quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zach Gentry (83) is pursued by Air Force's
Michigan's Zach Gentry (83) is pursued by Air Force's Grant Ross (44) and Ja'Mel Sanders (7) during the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) and Mike McCray (9)
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) and Mike McCray (9) tackle Air Force's Parker Wilson (36) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ty Isaac (32) changes direction on Air Force's
Michigan's Ty Isaac (32) changes direction on Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) as he gains a first down in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Mike McCray (9) sacks Air Force QB Arion
Michigan's Mike McCray (9) sacks Air Force QB Arion Worthman (2) for a loss of one in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) holds on as he tackles Air
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) holds on as he tackles Air Force's Arion Worthman (2) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Eddie McDoom (13) jumps after receiving
Michigan's Eddie McDoom (13) jumps after receiving the ball in the second quarter as Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tries to make the tackle.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked and
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked and loses the ball in the second quarter. Michigan recovers.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan holder Garrett Moores (15) hugs kicker Quinn
Michigan holder Garrett Moores (15) hugs kicker Quinn Nordin (3) after he makes a 51-yard field goal late in the second quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Tarik Black can't find the handle after
Michigan's Tarik Black can't find the handle after Air Force's Marquis Griffin tips the ball on this pass play in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kevin Shaler, retired from the U.S. Navy, of Boyne
Buy Photo
Kevin Shaler, retired from the U.S. Navy, of Boyne City, claps as members of the U.S. Air Force are recognized.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) tackles Air Force's
Michigan's Chase Winovich (15) tackles Air Force's Arion Worthman (2) for a loss in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UMs Mike McCray (9) pursues Air Force quarterback Arion
Buy Photo
UMs Mike McCray (9) pursues Air Force quarterback Arion Worthman(2) before he fumbles in the third quarter. Air Force kept possession of the ball.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) and Tyree Kinnel (23) tackle
Michigan's Rashan Gary (3) and Tyree Kinnel (23) tackle Air Force quarterback Arion Worthman (2) as he fumbles in the third quarter. Air Force kept possession of the ball.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tackles Michigan's Grant
Air Force's Kyle Floyd (29) tackles Michigan's Grant Perry (88) on this reception in the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is unhappy as his
Buy Photo
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is unhappy as his team is penalized for holding near the end of the third quarter.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michidgan's Ty Isaac (32) is pursured by Air Forces
Michidgan's Ty Isaac (32) is pursured by Air Forces Marquis Griffin (2) on a long run that appeared to be a touchdown at the end of the third quarter, but the run was called back due to holding on Michigan.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Josh Ross (12) celebrates after tackling
Michigan's Josh Ross (12) celebrates after tackling Air Force's Timothy McVey (33) on this kickoff near the beginning of the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, talks to referees
UM head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, talks to referees after he calls his team's last timeout due to too many men on the field in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A host of Air Force players pursue Michigan's Tarik
A host of Air Force players pursue Michigan's Tarik Black (7) on this reception in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Air Force's Jack Flor (50) tackles Michigan's Chris
Air Force's Jack Flor (50) tackles Michigan's Chris Evans (12) on this first down as his helmet comes off in the fourth quarter.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Karan Hidgon (22) points at the crowd as
Michigan's Karan Hidgon (22) points at the crowd as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown near the end of the game.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) intercepts an Air Force
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) intercepts an Air Force pass near the end of the game.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM's Patrick Kugler (57) looks back while walking to
UM's Patrick Kugler (57) looks back while walking to the locker room as fans are overjoyed about UM's win.  Todd McInturf/Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Another week, another Big Ten honor for Michigan redshirt freshman kicker Quinn Nordin.

    On Monday, Nordin was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after tying a program record with five field goals Saturday in Michigan's win over Air Force.

    Nordin converted all five of his attempts from 26, 29, 35, 36 and 49 yards, and had two extra points to finish with 17 total points, one shy of the program record.

    Through three games, Nordin is tied for the national lead in field goals per game (3.67) with Utah's Matt Gay, is 11-for-13 on field-goal attempts and has accounted for 42 points this season, which ranks No. 6 in the nation.

    The weekly honor is the second one for Nordin this season. He was also named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following Michigan's Week 1 win over Florida when he made four field goals.

    OTHER WINNERS 

    Offense: QB Alex Hornibrook, who threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns and set the Wisconsin single-game completion percentage by going 18-for-19 passing (94.7 percent) in the Badgers' triumph at BYU.

    Defense: DB Jacob Huff, who scored on a 67-yard interception return and had one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in Minnesota's victory over Middle Tennessee.

    Co-freshmen: RB J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Ohio State's win over Army.

    Co-freshmen: QB Johnathan Lewis, who became the eighth player in Rutgers program history to rush for four or more touchdowns in a game and first true freshman quarterback to accomplish the feat in the team's win over Morgan State.

    More: Wolverines vow to solve red-zone issues as Big Ten beckons

    More: Michigan: Five things we learned vs. Air Force

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE