Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin (3) earned his second weekly Big Ten honor this season on Monday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

Another week, another Big Ten honor for Michigan redshirt freshman kicker Quinn Nordin.

On Monday, Nordin was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after tying a program record with five field goals Saturday in Michigan's win over Air Force.

Nordin converted all five of his attempts from 26, 29, 35, 36 and 49 yards, and had two extra points to finish with 17 total points, one shy of the program record.

Through three games, Nordin is tied for the national lead in field goals per game (3.67) with Utah's Matt Gay, is 11-for-13 on field-goal attempts and has accounted for 42 points this season, which ranks No. 6 in the nation.

The weekly honor is the second one for Nordin this season. He was also named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following Michigan's Week 1 win over Florida when he made four field goals.

OTHER WINNERS

Offense: QB Alex Hornibrook, who threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns and set the Wisconsin single-game completion percentage by going 18-for-19 passing (94.7 percent) in the Badgers' triumph at BYU.

Defense: DB Jacob Huff, who scored on a 67-yard interception return and had one tackle for loss and a pass breakup in Minnesota's victory over Middle Tennessee.

Co-freshmen: RB J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Ohio State's win over Army.

Co-freshmen: QB Johnathan Lewis, who became the eighth player in Rutgers program history to rush for four or more touchdowns in a game and first true freshman quarterback to accomplish the feat in the team's win over Morgan State.

