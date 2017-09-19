Former Michigan forward Zak Irvin has left his Italian professional team for unknown reasons. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

It appears Zak Irvin’s professional career in Italy has ended before it ever started.

The reason? Well, it’s not exactly clear.

According to a report by Sportando on Tuesday, the former Michigan forward has abruptly left VL Pesaro, the Italian professional team he signed with in July, for personal reasons and is headed back to the United States.

However, the team released a statement saying Irvin’s sudden departure was “for incomprehensible reasons” and “with no sign of intolerance.”

"I was deeply surprised and disappointed by Zak's decision,” VL Pesaro president Ario Costa said in a statement that was translated into English. “We have provided all the attention and total availability since the first day of his arrival in the city. I remain his last message in which, recognizing our extreme professionalism, we deeply apologize for the discomfort that is causing us.”

According to Sportando, it’s unlikely Irvin will play in the Italian Serie A this season despite the signed contract. Last year, VL Pesaro finished 15th out of 16 teams in Italy’s top league with a 10-20 record.

Irvin averaged 11.3 points (42.3 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds and two assists in 142 games over his four-year career at Michigan. He ranks third in program history in made 3-pointers (241) and 3-point attempts (681).

After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Irvin landed a spot on the Miami Heat’s summer league team but struggled and failed to stand out, which eventually led to him inking a deal with VL Pesaro.

