No. 8 Michigan (3-0) takes on Purdue (2-1) Saturday in its Big Ten opener. (Photo: Tony Ding, Associated Press)

Michigan goes for its fourth-straight victory as it opens Big Ten play Saturday against Purdue. Follow all the action here with live updates throughout the game from Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN vs. PURDUE

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV/radio: FOX/950 WWJ

Records: Michigan 3-0, Purdue 2-1

Line: Michigan by 8

Series: Michigan leads 44-14

MORE COVERAGE

‘Wild Thing’ Quinn Nordin a ‘huge asset’ for Michigan

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Border wars could define UM, MSU

Jourdan Lewis helps David Long ‘battle back,’ earn UM coaches’ trust

UM mailbag: How to make do without Tarik Black

Trieu: Michigan, Purdue might battle more on recruiting trail