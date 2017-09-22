Michigan goes for its fourth-straight victory as it opens Big Ten play Saturday against Purdue. Follow all the action here with live updates throughout the game from Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN vs. PURDUE
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
TV/radio: FOX/950 WWJ
Records: Michigan 3-0, Purdue 2-1
Line: Michigan by 8
Series: Michigan leads 44-14
MORE COVERAGE
‘Wild Thing’ Quinn Nordin a ‘huge asset’ for Michigan
Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Border wars could define UM, MSU
Jourdan Lewis helps David Long ‘battle back,’ earn UM coaches’ trust
UM mailbag: How to make do without Tarik Black
Trieu: Michigan, Purdue might battle more on recruiting trail
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs