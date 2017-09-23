Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claps after a touchdown against the Purdue during the first half. (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

West Lafayette, Ind. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he disagrees with president Donald Trump’s stance on hoping that NFL players who protest social injustice during the national anthem are “fired."



Harbaugh was asked after Michigan’s win over Purdue if he agrees with Trump that his former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is disrespecting the country and that harsh punishment like job loss is the right approach.



“No, I don’t agree with the president,” Harbaugh said. “That’s ridiculous. Check the Constitution.”



During a rally Friday night in Alabama, Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who “disrespect” the flag and protest during the national anthem.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis