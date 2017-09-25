Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michigan coach upset there was no air conditioning in visitor's locker room at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium. Angelique S. Chengelis

Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh went off on what called gamesmanship at the expense of player's health and safety during a news conference Monday.

He was livid at the locker room conditions his team encountered at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday, which he described as unsanitary and in basic necessities like X-ray equipment. With temperatures in the 90s, there was also no air conditioning in the cramped facilities that haven't changed since he was a player in 1986, he said.

"It seems to be a conscious effort of gamesmanship, to get an advantage over the opponent," Harbaugh said. "I wish I would have taken a picture of the actual table that is given to the visitor's to put the players on who are injured. It looks like it is from the '20s. It is ripped. It's just not good."

He added, "I'm not putting this on Purdue. This needs to be addressed league-wide. This needs to be addressed by the commissioner and we're going to lead the way."