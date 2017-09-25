Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich has been named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan's Chase Winovich has been named co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten. He shares the honor with Iowa's Josey Jewell, the conference announced Monday.

Winovich also on Sunday was named Walter Camp national defensive player of the week for his performance in the Wolverines' Big Ten opener at Purdue last Saturday.

The junior had six tackles (all solo), including four tackles for loss and three sacks. Those were career highs for tackles, tackles for loss and sacks in a single game.

Also, Chase Winovich is No. 3 nationally in sacks (1.38) and No. 7 in tackles for loss. He has six sacks this season.