Clarkston forward Taylor Currie decommited from Michigan’s 2018 class on Friday.

Currie originally committed to Michigan in June as the first member of its 2019 recruiting class but decided to reclassify to 2018 shortly after his pledge.

He made the announcement he was reopening his recruitment for both 2018 and 2019 on Twitter.

“In June, I committed to the University of Michigan because I grew up with a love for the school,” Currie wrote. “However, since my commitment, I have learned more about the recruiting process and what factors should play into a decision.

“I want to thank Coach (John) Beilein for giving me the opportunity to play at Michigan and for the support throughout this process.”

Currie (6-foot-8, 200 pounds), a three-star recruit, is ranked the top power forward in the Midwest by Scout.com. He’s also ranked the No. 8 prospect in Michigan by both Scout.com and 247Sports.

With Currie out of the mix, Michigan now has one open scholarship for 2018-19.

The Wolverines also still hold 2018 commitments from East Lansing forward Brandon Johns, Orangeville (Mono, Ontario) forward Ignas Brazdeikis and Detroit East English Village guard David DeJulius.