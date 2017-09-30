Michigan's Nate Johnson has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan's Nate Johnson has "been suspended indefinitely from all team activities," according to a brief release from the football program Saturday afternoon.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder from Thompson's Station, Tenn., arrived at Michigan as a wide receiver and began working at cornerback before the season.

Johnson played in three games at receiver last season and recorded one catch for four yards. He has yet to appear in a game this year.

