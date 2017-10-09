Michigan State safety David Dowell stops Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry at the goal line on a pass play in the third quarter. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — The objective now for the Wolverines is clear.

After a 14-10 loss to Michigan State, they are 4-1, 1-1 Big Ten and play at Indiana on Saturday.

“There can’t be any more errors now,” fifth-year senior center Patrick Kugler said Monday. “We’ve got to win out. Plain and simple.”

Easier said than done considering the Wolverines’ schedule gets tougher. There are big games ahead against three top-10 programs — at Penn State, at Wisconsin and arch-rival Ohio State. After Michigan travels to Indiana, the next week it’s on to No. 3 Penn State for a “white out” night game.

“We’ve got to play one game at a time,” Kugler said. “We all know we’ve got to win. If we want to achieve the goals we’ve set out for, Big Ten championship, national championship — that should be the goal every year — can’t do that losing games.”

The Michigan offensive players said they understand the flaws on their side of the ball. While the defense is ranked No. 1 nationally, the Wolverines’ offense has been wildly inconsistent and turnover prone. They had five in the Michigan State game.

Still, no one is panicking.

“Football is the most team game there is,” receiver Grant Perry, who had five catches for 61 yards, said Monday. “Eleven people have to be doing 11 different things correctly at the same time, so it’s on all of us. We all have to operate smoothly for things to work.”

Not going there

Michigan is through five games and still has not settled on a starting five on the offensive line.

Michael Onwenu and Jon Runyan Jr. shared duties at right guard two weeks ago at Purdue, and in the Michigan State game, starter Nolan Ulizio was replaced by Juwann Bushell-Beatty.

2017 MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

Ulizio gave up a sack before he was pulled, and then Bushell-Beatty gave up one. Could Runyan be an option? Possibly, considering he practiced at right tackle in the spring. Before the MSU game, he said he has been practicing mostly at right guard.

Harbaugh wasn’t interested in sharing his thoughts on the personnel.

“I can understand the quarterback question and quarterback controversy, but I would never really discuss a right tackle, guard or center controversy,” he said. “But yes, we’ll look at that during the week.”

Michigan at Indiana

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

TV/radio: ABC/WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 4-1, 1-1 Big Ten, Indiana is 3-2, 0-2

Line: Michigan by 6