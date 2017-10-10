Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-4 against Michigan State and Ohio State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

College football analyst Paul Finebaum and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh have traded verbal jabs in the past.

But on Tuesday, Finebaum went back on the attack during an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman.

Finebaum grilled Harbaugh for losing to rival Michigan State at home last weekend and said "there's no question" he receives too much hype.

"Nobody wins the offseason. Nobody is the champion of April more than Jim Harbaugh with the IMG Academy, going to see the Pope," Finebaum said. "He's going to Normandy. That's great, good for him. You can win the offseason but you have to win during the season and he has not. He has choked away opportunity after opportunity. You don't lose to Michigan State at home."

Saturday's loss marked the second time in three seasons Harbaugh has been on the losing end against Mark Dantonio and the Spartans. Harbaugh has also yet to beat Ohio State and Urban Meyer in two meetings, bringing his overall record against rival programs to 1-4.

According to Paul Finebaum, Jim Harbaugh has missed some big opportunities this season. https://t.co/qflkeRZK27pic.twitter.com/fBKAsc9szi — First Take (@FirstTake) October 10, 2017

And with Michigan's schedule not getting any easier with matchups against Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State still on the docket, Finebaum took aim at the Wolverines' struggling offense and went for the finishing blow.

"I don't think he's going to beat Ohio State. I think Urban Meyer owns this guy," Finebaum said. "If he loses this year, he's got to go back to Columbus next year. What is Jim Harbaugh going to do? Where is he going to go? He's catching heat now, but wait until the rest of the season. He has a great defense, but he has no offensive philosophy at all three years in because he loses a quarterback. Neither one of his quarterbacks are any good.

"At some point I think he'll blow up, I think he'll become frustrated and he'll go back to where he used to be in the NFL. He left there because he was frustrated, but I think he'll probably go back."