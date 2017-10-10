Julius Irvin (Photo: Scout.com)

Michigan’s visitors on Saturday had to brave rainy weather, but so far, the returns have been good.

Despite the rain, and a Wolverine loss, the crew of official visitors present in Michigan Stadium have all said the visits helped Michigan in their recruitment.

"It's a place I could see myself going to for sure," Anaheim (Calif.) Servite safety Julius Irvin said to Scout’s Blair Angulo.

Going into the visit, Notre Dame and Washington were considered Michigan’s competition for the 6-foot-2, 182-pound four-star. He will also take visits to USC and Utah.

Irvin, five-star Mater Dei wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Junipero Serra athlete Bryan Addison were all visiting from California and were able to spend time with current players on Michigan’s roster — David Long and Dylan Crawford — who are also from California.

"Being there with Amon-Ra and Bryan was one of the coolest parts, too,” Irvin said. “They are great guys and super funny, so we had a great time together and really enjoyed everything Michigan had to offer."

Addison will be a tough battle for Michigan. USC, UCLA, Washington and Arizona State, all Pac-12 schools, are other places he is considering. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound prospect, who Michigan is recruiting as a safety, did tell Scout’s Greg Biggins that his visit was enough to keep the Wolverines in contention along with those programs.

"I fit in well there so yeah, I'm going to keep them on my list," Addison said. "I like how they use their defensive backs and they play a lot of guys back there, so I like that.”

Tennessee commit Shocky Jacques-Louis made the trip as well. A 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete (defensive back/wide receiver) from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar, he said Michigan will be a “factor” in his decision following this trip.

“It went great despite the loss,” Jacques-Louis said. “They treated us really nice. They let us see different academic buildings and the stadium was rocking hard. I also got to see the facilities, too.”

Jacques-Louis was committed to Kentucky prior to his commitment to Tennessee. He does not currently have a timeline for when he will reaffirm his verbal to Tennessee or choose a new school.

Michigan currently has 14 commits in their 2018 class.

The Wolverines hit the road for two weeks, so they will have not a chance to host visitors again until Oct. 28th when they take on Rutgers.

Wolverine commit in running for Under Armour honor

Michigan commit Luke Schoonmaker, a tight end from Hamden Hall (Conn.) is part of Under Armour’s Dream Fearlessly fan vote where 32 top high school players are looking to earn a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game by winning a bracket-style tournament.

Two winners will be chosen at the conclusion of the voting, which will close on Nov. 17.

Michigan freshman defensive end Kwity Paye won the vote last year and played in the game.

The Under Armour All-America Game will take place on Jan. 4, 2018.

