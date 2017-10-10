Michigan coach John Beilein (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Michigan men's basketball team announced Tuesday it will hold an open practice and selfie night on Oct. 24 at Crisler Center.

The practice will take place from 6-7 p.m. followed by a 45-minute selfie session with coach John Beilein and the players on the concourse level. No autographs will be allowed.

In addition to Beilein and his team, select players from the women’s team will also be on hand for the meet and greet and photo opportunity with fans.

The event is free and open to the public.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans can enter through the northeast entrance at Crisler Center. All parking surrounding Crisler Center will also be free after 5 p.m.

Michigan opens its season with an exhibition against Grand Valley State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. before hosting North Florida in its regular-season opener on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Selfie night schedule

5:30 p.m. — Doors open

6:00 p.m. — Coach John Beilein addresses crowd, introduces players

6:10 p.m. — Practice begins

6:50 p.m. — Skills session

7:00 p.m. — Selfies with players on the concourse

7:00 p.m. — Fan photos on the court

7:45 p.m. — Event concludes

