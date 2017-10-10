Michigan's Drake Harris is moving back to receiver after switching to cornerback this season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan's Drake Harris has moved back to his original spot at receiver.

Harris was switched to cornerback this season, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Tuesday on the Big Ten coaches call that he is now a receiver.

Harris had been dealing with hamstring issues that have been a problem since his senior year at Grand Rapids Christian High.

"He's coming off of a hamstring-type of a setback but, yeah, we moved him back to offense at wide receiver," Harbaugh said on the call.

Michigan isn't thin at receiver but it did suffer a major setback when leading receiver Tarik Black suffered a broken foot that required surgery.

Harris (6-foot-4, 188 pounds) has eight career receptions for 50 yards in 22 games at Michigan.

