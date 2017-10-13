Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau talk about Michigan State's win over Michigan and what's ahead for each team. Detroit News

Matt Charboneau: I wouldn’t hold my breath expecting Indiana to beat Michigan for the first time in more than 30 years. Yes, the Wolverines are surely stinging from the loss last week to Michigan State and the offense continues to be an issue. But the Hoosiers haven’t exactly been a menacing defense in their two Big Ten games, giving up 49 points to Ohio State and 45 to Penn State. Michigan won’t reach that total, but with that defense it won’t matter. Michigan 27-10

Angelique Chengelis: Michigan is picking up the pieces after a 14-10 loss to Michigan State, and the Wolverines will have to do so on the road against Indiana. Michigan’s defense will have to rattle a redshirt freshman quarterback, and force turnovers – Michigan and Indiana are the Big Ten’s worst teams in turnover margin – to give the Wolverines’ offense some breathing room. This Indiana defense is no slouch, so it will be important for Michigan’s offense to find an early rhythm — and that means running the ball effectively — and give John O’Korn a chance to play from ahead instead of from behind as he did last week. Michigan 17-7

John Niyo: Michigan's still going to have to prove it can find some traction offensively. But the Hoosiers are throwing an untested redshirt freshman to the, um, Wolverines in his first true start Saturday. That probably won't end well for the home team. Michigan 23-13

Bob Wojnowski: Until they figure out something with their feeble offense, the Wolverines had better be prepared to win with defensive havoc. That means causing turnovers, especially against Indiana redshirt freshman QB Peyton Ramsey. John O’Korn has to hit some downfield throws against a relatively stout Indiana defense, or this will be murky to the end. The Wolverines are down, but a bounce-back here is mandatory. Michigan 23-13

