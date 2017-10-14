Michigan takes on Indiana in a Big Ten game Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Follow along here for live updates from Geoff Robinson.
MICHIGAN VS. INDIANA
When: Saturday, noon
Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
TV / radio: ABC/WWJ 950
Records: Michigan 4-1, Indiana 3-2
Line: Michigan by 7
