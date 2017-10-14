No. 17 Michigan takes on Indiana at noon Saturday. (Photo: Tony Ding, Associated Press)

Michigan takes on Indiana in a Big Ten game Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Follow along here for live updates from Geoff Robinson.

MICHIGAN VS. INDIANA

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

TV / radio: ABC/WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 4-1, Indiana 3-2

Line: Michigan by 7

MORE COVERAGE

UM shifts focus to basics vs Indiana

Michigan vs. Indiana: View from other side

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Michigan needs a new rival, like Indiana

UM mailbag: How will Wolverines respond?

Michigan's dynamic defensive line is all grown up