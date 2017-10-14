Karan Higdon of the Michigan Wolverines finished with 200 yards on 25 carries and three TDs. (Photo: Andy Lyons, Getty Images)

Bloomington, Ind. — With an absent pass game and despite a near-record in penalties, Michigan went to the ground and let Karan Higdon carry the day offensively.



But in the end, in the first overtime, Michigan relied on its defense, as it has all season, as Tyree Kinnel intercepted a pass in the end zone for the final play of the game.



Higdon had three rushing touchdowns, a 12-yarder, 59-yard untouched run in the fourth quarter and a 25-yard run on the first play of overtime when he bumped outside left to help lift Michigan 27-20 in overtime on Saturday afternoon before 52,929 at Memorial Stadium.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 27, Indiana 20, OT



Michigan, ranked 17th after dropping 10 spots following the loss to Michigan State last week, is now 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten. The Wolverines have won 22 straight against Indiana. The Hoosiers last beat Michigan in 1987.



John O’Korn made his second start at quarterback for the Wolverines, replacing the injured Wilton Speight, and was 10-of-20 for 58 yards. Michigan ran for 246 yards and Higdon had 25 carries for 200 yards. The Wolverines had 329 yards of offense.



Penalties are typically a somewhat forgotten stat in the box score, but they were glaring for Michigan, especially in the first half. It was impossible to miss the yellow flag show in the first half, as the Wolverines were penalized 11 times, including three defensive penalties on one play.



For the game, they had a record 16 penalties for 141 yards, breaking the previous record of 15 against UCLA in 1981. The last time Michigan was penalized 10 times or more was at Penn State when the Wolverines had 13 for 117 yards.



After a stagnant third-quarter performance by Michigan’s offense, Higdon, behind solid blocking, gave Michigan 20-10 breathing room with this 59-yard touchdown run up the middle in the fourth quarter.



Lavert Hill grabbed an interception with just less than six minutes left but Michigan, again, could not generate any offense. Michigan’s special teams broke down on punt coverage as J-Shun Harris gave the Hoosiers outstanding field position on a 53-yard punt return.



Indiana went 20 yards in six plays, and Whop Philyor scored on an eight-yard reception with 3:27 left in the game.



The Hoosiers then made an onside kick that deflected off the hand of Michigan receiver Kekoa Crawford into the hands of IU’s Simmie Cobbs who kept his left foot inbounds. Officials reviewed the play and determined Cobbs did not have control of the catch while inbounds, giving Michigan the ball with 3:25 left.



Michigan could not get a first down and with 1:11 and punted.



Indiana used the final 1:05 to drive 42 yards on six plays, including a game-tying 46-yard field goal by Griffin Oakes, making it 20-20.

Michigan scored on Higdon’s touchdown run in the first overtime, and Kinnel had the interception in the end zone to end the Hoosiers’ day.



Michigan led 13-3 at halftime, but the Hoosiers pulled within 13-10 in the third quarter on a 64-yard, six-play drive with Morgan Ellison scoring an eight-yard rushing touchdown. Michigan’s four possessions in the third quarterback were inefficient and ineffective and produced three, three-and-outs. The last drive of the quarter opened the fourth and was another three and out.



Quinn Nordin had field goals of 40 and 38 yards in the first half for the Wolverines, and Higdon scored on a 12-yard run for the Wolverines’s first-half points. On that drive, O’Korn kept the drive alive when he avoided a tackle and found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a third-down conversion. A personal foul on Indiana’s Tegray Scales gave Michigan another first down.

