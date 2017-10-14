Michigan quarterback John O'Korn fakes a handoff to Kareem Walker in the second quarter. (Photo: Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News)



Bloomington, Ind. — Penalties were glaring for Michigan, especially in the first half at Indiana.



It was impossible to miss the yellow flag show in the first half, as the Wolverines were penalized 11 times, including three defensive penalties on one play.



For the game, they had a record 16 penalties for 141 yards, breaking the previous program record of 15 against UCLA in 1981. The last time Michigan was penalized 10 times or more was at Penn State in 2015 when the Wolverines had 13 for 117 yards.



“During the game I don’t really try to pay attention to the penalties,” said defensive lineman Rashan Gary. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to wipe that off and lay ball. I don’t know how they were calling it. I was just out there playing.”



Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is aware the team has had issues with penalties. Entering the game, the Wolverines had 35 for 305 yards.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Wolverines coach addresses UM's record 16 penalties. Angelique S. Chengelis





“We have to get better in that area,” Harbaugh said. “When you’re getting them off offense, the defense and special teams, I tell my six year old not to spill the milk and gosh darn, next thing that happens, they spill the milk. No penalties, no penalties. Teach and coach how to not get the penalties, and we’re getting penalties. We’ve to grow there and get better at.”



Cutting down on penalties is, in large part, about discipline.



“Just keep coaching, keep talking about it and learn from it,” Harbaugh said. “Been around young ball clubs before and it’s a process. That’s why we’ve gotta become a more disciplined football team. We know it, we see it, coaching it, talking about it.”



achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis