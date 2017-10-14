Michigan 27, Indiana 20, OT
Michigan running back Karan Higdon led the Wolverines with 200 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the Wolverines to a 27-20 overtime victory at Indiana University on Saturday, October 14, 2017.  AJ MAST, AP
Indiana place kicker Griffin Oakes (92) kicks a field goal to tie Michigan 20-20 at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.  AJ MAST, AP
Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) scores on the first possession of overtime to make it 27-20, which would turn out to be the final score.  AJ MAST, AP
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) lands in the end zone after intercepting an Indiana a pass in overtime to seal the game.  AJ MAST, AP
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon scores a touchdown during the first half.  AJ MAST, AP
Michigan tackles Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. during the second quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) comes up short on a pass in front of Indiana defensive back Chase Dutra (30) during the first half.  AJ Mast, Associated Press
Michigan huddles for a play during the second quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks an extra point in the second quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn fakes a handoff to Kareem Walker in the second quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn (8) drops back to throw during the first half.  AJ MAST, AP
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey drops back to pass during the first half.  AJ MAST, AP
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball in the first quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn drops back to pass during warm-ups before the game.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt in the first quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin gets ready to kick a field goal to make it 3-0 in the first quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor (22) celebrates a touchdown in front of teammate Luke Timian (25) during the second half.  AJ MAST, AP
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey, left, runs from Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary.  AJ MAST, AP
Indiana head coach Tom Allen talks on his headset during the second half.  AJ MAST, AP
Indiana defenders Rashard Fant, right, and Tony Fields, left behind, break up a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford during the second half.  AJ MAST, AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks the sidelines.  AJ MAST, AP
Indiana running back Morgan Ellison (27) scores a touchdown against Michigan during the second half.  AJ MAST, AP
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hands the ball off to Karan Higdon in the third quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs for a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs for his third touchdown of the game in overtime.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon celebrates with Juwann Bushell-Beatty after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon celebrates with Juwann Bushell-Beatty after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.  Bobby Goddin, Special to Detroit News
    Bloomington, Ind. — Penalties were glaring for Michigan, especially in the first half at Indiana.

    It was impossible to miss the yellow flag show in the first half, as the Wolverines were penalized 11 times, including three defensive penalties on one play.

    For the game, they had a record 16 penalties for 141 yards, breaking the previous program record of 15 against UCLA in 1981. The last time Michigan was penalized 10 times or more was at Penn State in 2015 when the Wolverines had 13 for 117 yards.

    “During the game I don’t really try to pay attention to the penalties,” said defensive lineman Rashan Gary. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to wipe that off and lay ball. I don’t know how they were calling it. I was just out there playing.”

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is aware the team has had issues with penalties. Entering the game, the Wolverines had 35 for 305 yards.

    “We have to get better in that area,” Harbaugh said. “When you’re getting them off offense, the defense and special teams, I tell my six year old not to spill the milk and gosh darn, next thing that happens, they spill the milk. No penalties, no penalties. Teach and coach how to not get the penalties, and we’re getting penalties. We’ve to grow there and get better at.”

    Cutting down on penalties is, in large part, about discipline.

    “Just keep coaching, keep talking about it and learn from it,” Harbaugh said. “Been around young ball clubs before and it’s a process. That’s why we’ve gotta become a more disciplined football team. We know it, we see it, coaching it, talking about it.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis