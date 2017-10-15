Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 8
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 8 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
1. Penn State (6-0, 3-0) – The Nittany Lions took the week off in preparation for next week’s primetime matchup with Michigan. It’s the start of a difficult three-week stretch for Penn State. After hosting Michigan, the Nittany Lions travel to Ohio State and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 1.  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
2. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) – J.T. Barrett continued to pile up the statistics in a blowout win over Nebraska as the Buckeyes quarterback threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more. Ohio State now gets a week off to prepare for a three-game swing that includes Penn State, Iowa and Michigan State – a critical stretch in the race for the East title. Last week: 3.  Steven Branscombe, Getty Images
3. Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) – The Badgers took care of business in a win at home over Purdue. However, it wasn’t nearly as dominant as Ohio State’s, which means a flip in the rankings. Not that it matters much for a Wisconsin team that has a favorable schedule the rest of the way as well as a two-game lead in the West. Last week: 2.  Andy Manis, Associated Press
4. Michigan State (5-1, 3-0) – The Spartans finally got the running game going in a win at Minnesota, their second straight on the road. LJ Scott ran for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns while Madre London had 74 yards and a score. The defense faltered late but held on and allowed Minnesota to run for just 74 yards. Last week: 4.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
5. Michigan (5-1, 2-1) – The Wolverines finally got some production offensively as Karan Higdon ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime victory at Indiana. It wasn’t pretty, but not much has been this season. The Wolverines now head to Penn State for a huge game under the lights that could determine whether Michigan stays in the East race. Last week: 6.  AJ Mast, Associated Press
6. Iowa (4-2, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes had the week off after snapping a two-game skid last week with a win over Illinois. They’ll jump back in against a Northwestern team that has lost two of three with back-to-back games looming against Ohio State and Wisconsin, two games that will be tell a lot about where Iowa ends up this season. Last week: 5.  Matthew Holst, Getty Images
7. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) – The Wildcats had lost three of four heading to Maryland but followed running back Justin Jackson to victory. Jackson ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns as Northwestern looks to turn its season around by hosting Iowa and Michigan State over the next two weeks. Last week: 12.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
8. Purdue (3-3, 1-2) – The Boilermakers continue to play teams tough, hanging in with Wisconsin on the road before coming up short. The offense has sputtered in the two conference losses but will have a chance to get rolling again next week against Rutgers and the following week vs. Nebraska. Last week: 7.  Andy Manis, Associated Press
9. Indiana (3-3, 0-3) – The Hoosiers have lost three straight conference games but pushed Michigan to the limit, kicking a field goal to finish regulation and force overtime. Indiana couldn’t score in the extra session but heads to Michigan State next week feeling like it can play with the Big Ten’s best. Last week: 8.  AJ Mast, Associated Press
10. Minnesota (3-3, 0-3) – The Golden Gophers’ losing skid hit three games with the loss at home to Michigan State, but a fourth-quarter rally might have shown they’ll go with Demry Croft at quarterback moving forward after he threw for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Last week: 10.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
11. Maryland (3-3, 1-2) – The Terrapins have now lost two straight and three of the last four after falling at home to Northwestern. The injuries at quarterback are starting to catch up with the Terps and it doesn’t get any easier next week with a trip to Wisconsin as Maryland attempts to get its season back on track. Last week: 9.  Rob Carr, Getty Images
12. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers got blown out by Ohio State, the second straight one-sided loss at home. The defense allowed 633 yards, including 279 on the ground against the Buckeyes. Now Nebraska takes a week off before heading to Purdue as the chances of competing in the West fades dramatically. Last week: 11.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
13. Rutgers (2-4, 1-2) – Somebody had to win and Rutgers proved the better team by winning at Illinois. The Scarlet Knights got it done on the ground, running for 274 yards while allowing Illinois to run for just 86. Rutgers hosts Purdue next week as it hopes to build momentum heading into a difficult second half of the season. Last week: 14.  Bradley Leeb, Associated Press
14. Illinois (2-4, 0-3) – The Fighting Illini have now lost four straight and losing at home to Rutgers might be the low point. They ran for just 86 yards and turned the ball over three times, and now must hit the road next week to face Minnesota. Last week: 13.  Bradley Leeb, Associated Press
    Michigan has reached the halfway point of the season and who the Wolverines are at this stage is pretty clear.

    They are 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten) with a loss to in-state rival Michigan State, and they are distinguished by their defense, enhanced by some key special teams play, and have an under-construction-work-in-progress offense.

    The Wolverines are coming off a 27-20 overtime victory at Indiana Saturday in quarterback John O’Korn’s second start in place of injured Wilton Speight. He threw for 58 yards while Karan Higdon led the rushing attack with 200 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning score in overtime.

    And now comes the hard part with three games against top-10 teams in the final six regular-season games, and that starts at No. 2 Penn State in a Saturday night game at Beaver Stadium that has drawn ESPN's "College GameDay." The Wolverines also play at No. 5 Wisconsin and the regular-season finale against No. 6 Ohio State.

    Michigan is 79th in scoring offense, averaging 27.2 points a game, but more importantly hasn’t had a touchdown pass in two and a half games since O’Korn threw a 12-yard pass to Zach Gentry with 11:34 left in the second quarter at Purdue on Sept. 23. He had taken over late in the first quarter when Speight was injured.

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the objective at Indiana was a run-heavy offense. Again, the defense played well, especially when it needed to stop the Hoosiers in overtime, and again, kicker Quinn Nordin came through with two field goals. Nordin has now made 10 straight.

    Harbaugh was asked after the game if this is how Michigan must go forward, scrapping out close wins.

    “It doesn’t have to be that way,” Harbaugh said. “We can grow. We can learn and know that you will. I put myself back when I was true freshman, redshirt freshman or even a sophomore, redshirt sophomore, practically a junior in school, wasn’t a finished product by any means. I don’t think I could have gone out there as a true freshman like some of these guys are.

    “But they’ve got something special. If you could dig deep and stay in a moment and not look for a soft shoulder to cry on or an excuse to be made while you’re in the moment, that’s something special.”

    While much has been written and discussed about Michigan’s stagnant offense that seemed to reach that sluggish peak in the second half against Michigan State when the Wolverines kept trying to throw in ridiculous weather conditions and O’Korn had three interceptions, Harbaugh is remaining calm.

    “The effort is really there and it was last week,” Harbaugh said, referring to the game against Michigan State. “There were mistakes made. We just got to grow from it and get them corrected. We knew what we were in for (at Indiana). We knew we were in for a football fight. Last time we were down here it went to double overtime. This time it goes to overtime. Indiana has a veteran ballclub and played very well, as they always going to.”

    Higdon breathed life into that run-heavy game plan and had 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns, the last a 25-yarder in overtime that he pulled off on his own by bouncing left when he realized the middle was jammed. Higdon played behind a tinkered-with offensive line that has swapped out Nolan Ulizio for Juwann Bushell-Beatty at right tackle.The defense made a game-winning stop to pull out the win when Tyree Kinnel got the interception in the end zone. And Nordin is now 14 of 16 in field-goal attempts.

    With half the regular season remaining, it has to be about finding balance in the offense and cutting down on the numerous penalties Michigan has been charged, including a program-record 16 against Indiana.

    “We’ve got a long way to go,” Harbaugh said. “We’re very humble about this. We move on to a big game (at Penn State), but this was a big game for our team. Mistakes were made, but it’s something we can really grow from.”

