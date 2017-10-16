Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst talks about playing Penn State at Happy Valley. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is proud of his 4.9 Uber driver rating. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been having an outstanding season so far with 32 tackles, including seven for loss and a blocked field goal last week at Indiana, but he also wants people to know he’s just as good wheeling around as an Uber driver.



“I’m the best Uber driver in Ann Arbor,” Hurst said Monday night on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, adding his rating is a 4.9. “I don’t know who gave me a four-star, but I have 82 five-star ratings. I get a few compliments. It’s something I really enjoy doing.”



Hurst occasionally gets recognized and still does an Uber run here and there.



“I do it sometimes just to clear my head or just to enjoy riding and talk to someone that I don’t know,” he said.



Hurst told The Detroit News in July 2016 that he had started to drive Uber because of the flexible hours and to make a little money.



“I’ve just done it for the extra cash, pretty much that’s it,” Hurst said last summer.



Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the radio show on Nov. 21, 2016 and revealed his car was driving “on fumes” and he might need a ride back to Schembechler Hall. Hurst then tweeted: “I’m a Uber request away!’



Hurst did not give Harbaugh a lift and when asked about that Monday night, he said it probably wouldn’t fly with the NCAA anyway.



“I don’t think our compliance would be OK with that,” he said.

