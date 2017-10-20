Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo are joined by former Michigan running back Chris Howard, and later by Matt Charboneau to talk about what's next for UM and MSU. The Detroit News

Running back Chris Evans and Michigan will have to establish a solid ground game against Penn State. (Photo: Bobby Goddin, Special to The Detroit News)

Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Saturday's game.

Angelique S. Chengelis: Seems like the point spread is a bit much. Thinking this will be a closer game mainly because of Michigan’s defense. Still, with Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley playing at home and lingering memories of last season’s 39-point loss at Michigan, I’m giving the edge to Penn State in what should be a close game. Penn State 21-17

Matt Charboneau: Some wonder if Penn State has really played anyone as it has run roughshod over the competition and sits at No. 2 in the country. What’s certain is the Nittany Lions haven’t faced a defense as good as Michigan’s and that will keep the Wolverines in the game. The key, as always, for Michigan is the offense. It desperately needs more out of the passing game but getting it in this setting against a team that ranks second in the Big Ten in pass defense won’t be easy. Penn State 27-20

John Niyo: Penn State hasn't faced a defense that looks anything like the one Michigan's bringing to town. But the Wolverines will have to show up with the running game we saw last week at Indiana, too, if they're to pull the upset. I think they'll come painfully close. Penn State 21-20

Bob Wojnowski: Defense generally travels well, and the Wolverines will test that theory as significant underdogs. Their top-ranked defense not only has to stop Saquon Barkley, it has to create havoc and force turnovers. Don’t expect John O’Korn and the young receivers to suddenly turn it on, but do expect Karan Higdon to run hard. The defenses will control play, and Penn State QB Trace McSorley will make the clutch throw to win it. Penn State 23-17

