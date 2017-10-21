Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled by Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran in the second quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

State College, Pa. — Michigan has desperately been searching for a signature road victory against a ranked team since 2006.

The Wolverines will have to wait.

They were installed as double-digit underdogs and looked like it in a 42-13 loss to No. 2 Penn State before a Beaver Stadium record 110,823 during a whiteout Saturday night. That equals the most points Michigan has allowed since 2015 to Ohio State.

The 19th-ranked Wolverines are now 5-2, 2-2 Big Ten, while Penn State is 7-0, 4-0. The Nittany Lions were stung last year, 49-10, in Ann Arbor before putting together a Big Ten-championship run. they snapped a three-game losing streak to Michigan.

Penn State dominated every aspect of the game and lived up to its ranking, while schooling Michigan’s top-ranked defense, which gave up 506 yards, including 282 passing. The Nittany Lions dynamic duo of quarterback Trace McSorley and Heisman front-running running back Saquon Barkley accounted for Penn State’s six touchdowns.

BOX SCORE: Penn State 42, Michigan 13

McSorley ran for three and threw for one, a 42-yarder to Barkley who bobbled it initially. Barkley rushed for two scores. The Nittany Lions entered the game averaging 456.2 yards and were ninth in total defense (285.2), and they lived up to those stats.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s top-ranked defense, that entered the game allowing an average 223.8 yards a game, and its rush defense, ranked sixth nationally allowing an average 85.8 yards, had no answer for Penn State’s high-powered offense.

John O’Korn, making his third start for Michigan in place of injured starter Wilton Speight, and the offense struggled. He took seven sacks for 49 yards, receivers dropped passes, and the running game that had 271 yards a week earlier at Indiana, barely broke 100 yards. Not exactly the recipe for an upset.

Karan Higdon and Ty Isaac rushed for first-half scores, but Michigan was shut out in the second half. Michigan had 269 yards, including 103 rushing.

After giving up a late score in the first half, Michigan needed to come out with a statement drive to open the second half. But two dropped catches and a six-yard loss on a sack forced Michigan to punt from the Penn State 46.

McSorley scored his second touchdown of the game on a 13-yard run, to cap an 80-yard, nine play drive that took 5:24, giving the Nittany Lions a 28-13 lead with just less than five minutes left in the third quarter.

Penn State’s big-play offense took it to Michigan early and did so quickly and with precision and that helped the Nittany Lions to a 21-13 halftime lead. They gained 302 first-half yards, the most the Wolverines’ top-ranked defense has allowed in a game this season.

Barkley rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. O’Korn was 7-of-9 for 63 yards and Higdon had 31 yards on 12 carries and scored a rushing touchdown. Ty Isaac also scored a rushing touchdown.

On the second play of the game, Barkley took the direct snap and went 69 yards for the first score of the game. Barkley made it 14-0 on the Nittany Lions’ second possession of the game with a 15-yard touchdown run. Penn State gained 23 and 35 yards on the two previous plays setting up the score.

Meanwhile, Michigan had two three-and-outs and were badly outgained. The Nittany Lions had 153 yards after their first two possessions while Michigan had minus-five. Penn State did not give up any points in the first quarter to Michigan and have now outscored opponents 90-0 in the first quarter this season.

The Wolverines needed a boost and got it on Penn State’s third possession when David Long intercepted Trace McSorley, returning it 25 yards to the Michigan 41-yard line. Michigan drove 59 yards on 11 plays and on 4th down and an inch, Karan Higdon scored. But redshirt freshman kicker Quinn Nordin, who had been a Penn State commitment, was booed by the Penn State fans. He missed the extra point, pushing it right, cutting into Penn State’s lead, 14-6, early in the second quarter.

Penn State turned the ball over on downs with about five minutes left in the first half when Lavert Hill batted away a pass intended for DaeSean Hamilton. That gave the Wolverines the ball on their 33-yard line and O’Korn put together his best drive since taking over as the starter, replacing the injured Wilton Speight.

O’Korn ran 14 yards, then hit Donovan Peoples-Jones on the next play for 18 yards. On third-and-five he connected with Kekoa Crawford for a 23-yard gain to the Penn State 6-yard line. Isaac scored on a six-yard touchdown, cutting Michigan’s deficit to 14-13.

The Nittany Lions, though, got the ball with 1:41 left in the half and used 52 seconds to drive 75 yards in seven plays and expanded their lead to 21-13 McSorley, who hit throws for 35 and 17 yards, scored on a three-yard run.

