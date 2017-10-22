Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Wolverines quarterback on what the team will learn about itself in the coming weeks after 42-13 loss to No. 2 Nittany Lions. Angelique S. Chengelis

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

University Park, Pa. — All last eek Michigan players said they wanted to show the college football world just how good they are on the big stage at No. 2 Penn State as big underdogs.



That will have to wait. 

The Wolverines ran into the defending Big Ten champions, who are clicking and were pummeled 42-13 Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

So now what? Michigan is now 5-2, 2-2 Big Ten and in its final five games will be underdogs against top-10 teams, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Quarterback John O’Korn, who made his third start in place of injured Wilton Speight, was asked after the game what coach Jim Harbaugh told the team.

2017 MICHIGAN SCHEDULE


“We know the fake love’s gone. There’s no bandwagon. It’s us,” O’Korn said. “That’s what we want, whether we’re doing great or doing bad. It’s just all about us. From here on out, that’s what it’s going to be about is us as a team. The guys inside Schembechler Hall. Nobody outside.

“We’ll find out a lot about this team and about this program over the next few weeks. I think we’ve got a great group of guys and don’t expect anybody to quit or give up. We’re 5-2 I think everybody’s freaking out outside of our four walls. We’re 5-2, we’ve got a great team. We just didn’t make enough big plays tonight to come out of here with a win.”

Michigan plays Rutgers (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium and Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) the following week. The Wolverines, who are one win from bowl eligibility, will then travel to Maryland (3-4, 1-3) before playing at Wisconsin, the class of the West Division at 7-0, 4-0 and then Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) in the regular-season finale.

“We’re going to regroup, refit, retool and be back to work,” Harbaugh said. “More opportunities ahead of us.”

He was told of O’Korn’s comments about it now being only about the players.

“We solve it with our team,” Harbaugh said. “Nobody else can help us but us. Put our best people on it, our players and our coaches.”

Running back Karan Higdon, who rushed for 200 yards a week earlier at Indiana and was held to 45 at Penn State, said the team is not giving up on the season.

“We’ve got a great group of guys,” Higdon said. “I wouldn’t trade this for the world. I’ve been here three years, and we’ve won a lot of games. We’ve lost two this season. We played a great team today and got punched in the mouth. We’ve just got to regroup, just got to keep going. That’s what it’s all about in this game.”

Co-captain Mike McCray said the team has to “come together even closer now” and learn from the mistakes made at Penn State. 

“We’ve got to win out to have a chance to win the Big Ten championship,” he said. 

And that’s what the Wolverines are hanging onto, that slim possibility that the stars will align if they win out. 

They pointed, ironically, to Penn State’s run last season after losing at Michigan, 49-10, and winning the rest of their games to make the Big Ten championship game. The difference is, though, while Penn State left Michigan with two losses, one was out of conference. Michigan now has two Big Ten losses, including to Michigan State.

“Some of us were talking about it on the sideline near the end of the game,” O’Korn said, when asked what can be accomplished. “Last year at this point, Penn State was — me growing up here — I thought that was one of the worst Penn State teams I’ve ever seen and they went on and should have won the Rose Bowl.

“We can be as good as we want to be. We’re going to need some help now if we want to accomplish all of our goals. It’s up to us, the guys within our four walls, to make a decision to make this season what we want it to be.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

Penn State 42, Michigan 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan quarterback John O'Korn walks off the field
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn walks off the field after an unsuccessful series in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled in the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked in the third
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled by Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is grabbed
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is grabbed by Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked by Penn
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked by Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Penn
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley jumps into the
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley jumps into the arms of running back Saquon Barkley as head coach James Franklin watches after a touchdown in the fourth quarter made the score 35-13.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Penn
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws the ball in
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws the ball in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom is tackled by Penn
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom is tackled by Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus is helped up
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus is helped up after being injured in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Peters never entered the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry can't make this
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry can't make this fourth quarter reception while under pressure from Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sticks out his tongue
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sticks out his tongue while watching the last play of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates Penn
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley after the Wolverines lost 42-13 to the Nittany Lions. McSorley threw for 282 yards.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, left, and
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, left, and quarterback John O'Korn walk off the field together after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone ahead of Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen for a touchdown in the second quarter during a game at Beaver Stadium, in University Park, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown on the opening drive of the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a leaping catch
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a leaping catch over Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball in the first quarter  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans is dragged out of
Michigan running back Chris Evans is dragged out of bounds by Penn State safety Marcus Allen in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass in the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled in the
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon tries to hush the
Michigan running back Karan Higdon tries to hush the Penn State fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled by Penn
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled by Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley drops a pass
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley drops a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tackled in the second
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tackled in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a reception
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a reception for extra yards ahead of Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade late in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac pushes past Penn State
Michigan running back Ty Isaac pushes past Penn State safety Troy Apke for a second quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac celebrates his second
Michigan running back Ty Isaac celebrates his second quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass during
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass during warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his players
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his players during warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Ian Bunting bobbles the ball while
Michigan tight end Ian Bunting bobbles the ball while trying to catch a pass during warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the bus
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the bus after arriving at Beaver Stadium before the start of a game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, October 21, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, shows off his University
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, shows off his University of Michigan tattoo while wandering around outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans wander around Beaver stadium before the
Michigan fans wander around Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Blake Berent, of Saginaw, tosses a bean bag with friends
Blake Berent, of Saginaw, tosses a bean bag with friends outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, riles up Penn State fans
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, riles up Penn State fans with a sign while wandering around outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford gets a hug from
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford gets a hug from a fan as the team arrives at Beaver Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions