Ty Isaac and the Wolverines should have no problem rebounding against the Scarlet Knights. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Michigan-Rutgers game.

Angelique S. Chengelis: Michigan and Rutgers are 2-2 in the Big Ten standings. Who would have ever predicted that? The Scarlet Knights come to Ann Arbor on a two-game winning streak, while the Wolverines are coming off a 42-13 dismantling at Penn State. The Scarlet Knights are fairly one-dimensional on offense, don’t have a great passing game and have run the ball 60 percent of the time this year. That should play into the strength of the Michigan defense. This won’t be 78-0 like last year at Rutgers, but Michigan should be able to hold the Scarlet Knights’ offense and score some points. Michigan 27-10

Matt Charboneau: We can joke about this being the battle for fourth place in the Big Ten East, but the reality is the Scarlet Knights offer very little offensively against a Michigan defense that, even with the one-sided loss last week, is still among the best in the nation. The question, as always, is what will Michigan do offensively. Against the Scarlet Knights, they’ll probably do plenty as the Wolverines get well quickly in hopes of finishing the season strong. Michigan 38-10

John Niyo: This won't be another 78-0 affair. But this can't be another struggle for the Wolverines, can it? Michigan's defense should provide some short fields, and Purdue just piled up nearly 280 yards rushing against Rutgers. So, no, it won't be. Michigan 38-10

Bob Wojnowski: Rutgers is on a mini-roll with two straight wins, but it’s not because of the offense. The Scarlet Knights aren’t explosive and rely on defense — hey, sounds a bit like the other team in this game. The difference is, Michigan’s defense is much better than it showed against Penn State, and the running game should be good enough in this one. It won’t be an overly impressive get-well game, but the Wolverines will get it done. Michigan 34-6

