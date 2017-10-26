Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight has been out since injuring his back against Purdue. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Injured Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight, recovering from three fractured vertebrae suffered late in the first quarter at Purdue on Sept. 23, continues to attend practice and is supporting his team.

Speight, according to his father, Bobby, could be ready to play again before the final two games of the season, at Wisconsin and home against Ohio State.

“He’s got a good chance to play this year,” Bobby Speight told The Detroit News. “Wilton will take it week by week. First step was reaching 100 percent after his (two-week) test and in a week there will be another test. We’ll make decisions from there.

“You can’t say if he’s cleared he can get right back on the field. We’ll re-evaluate at that time. It’s killing him to not be out there and helping his team. It is mine and Wilton’s hope he can travel and dress for Maryland (Nov. 11) and maybe play or not, but we’re looking to Wisconsin (Nov. 18). We’re totally confident in the care Michigan provides, and that’s definitely a comfort for us living here in Richmond (Va.).”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the most important message he’s given Speight is to, above all, get healthy.

“That’s where most of his efforts are being concentrated,” Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference Monday. “Every spare minute of the day he’s getting treatment, they tell me — the doctors and trainers.

“He’s at practice. I know he’s chomping at the bit. There’s bones healing back together. That takes time. He’s been a good teammate. I know he’s chomping at the bit.”

Fullback Henry Poggi said Speight has been doing well.

“Just trying to get back, get ready,” Poggi said Monday.

Tailback Ty Isaac said Speight’s spirits have been high as he continues to heal.

“I talk to Wilt all the time, (and he’s) dealing with an injury like anybody else would,” Isaac said. “You’ve got to rehab and work to get back.

“I know how bad he wants to be playing right now, so I don’t think his spirits are diminished at all. He’s got a task at hand right now. Even though it’s not playing for us, it’s getting healthy so he can get back on the field.”

