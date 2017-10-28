Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile about as he walks off the field with Rutgers wide receiver Damon Mitchell after coming off the bench to lead the Wolverines to a 35-14 victory Saturday, Oct. 28, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the second half. Peters replaced starting QB John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his first touchdown with center Patrick Kugler in the second quarter. It was Michigan's second consecutive touchdown drive after Peters replaced starting quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter. The TD made it 21-7 before the half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in the second half. Walker, a sophomore, rushed for 34 yards and his first career touchdown on six carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter. Higdon led the Wolverines with 158 yards rushing.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group of alumni marching-band members at homecoming celebrate his 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the Wolverines in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to this pass in the second half while under pressure from Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (a former Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by former teammate and current Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (who was a Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers defensive backs Jawuan Harris (3) and Tim Barrow (33). Isaac rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Trevor Morris after a short gain. Evans rushed for 29 yards on five carries, and he also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback Brandon Peters the play call during the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from Plainfield, N.J., is all smiles as he greets players from his home state after the Wolverines beat the Scarlet Knights.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback Brandon Peters after he throws his first touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the goal line, setting up Michigan's first touchdown during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making an extra point following Michigan's first touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno after getting rid of the ball.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone after catching a pass inside the red zone in the second quarter to set up another Michigan touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone
Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter to put UM up 14-7.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno into throwing an incomplete pass during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass to Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after catching a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno during the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on the ball after fumbling the snap during the first quarter of Michigan's 35-14 win over Rutgers.  LON HORWEDEL, LON HORWEDEL
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John O'Korn pass intended for Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A Michigan alumni cheerleader shows he still has the
A Michigan alumni cheerleader shows he still has the moves during a break in the homecoming game action.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman Aubrey Soloman (5) tackle Rutgers running back Gus Edwards for a loss in the first quarter. *** Michigan vs. Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A Michigan cheerleader tries to rev up the crowd in
A Michigan cheerleader tries to rev up the crowd in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash after the Wolverines beat the visiting Scarlet Knight 35-14 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback Wilton Speight watch warmups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs offensive lineman
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs offensive lineman Jon Runyan before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive lineman Patrick Kugler prior to Saturday's kickoff.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches players
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches players warm up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the crowd filing in before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with freshman QB Dylan McCaffrey looking on before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during
Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during pregame warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Early arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled
Early arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled in winter gear due to 38-degree temperatures and a brisk wind before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Rutgers helmets don the sidelines prior to Saturday's
Rutgers helmets don the sidelines prior to Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno, knocking the ball loose in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty after scoring on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters signals a the line
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters signals a the line of scrimmage in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan medical trainers tend to injured offensive
Michigan medical trainers tend to injured offensive lineman Michael Onwenu in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as medical
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as medical trainers tend to injured running back Ty Isaac in the fourth quarter. Isaac walked off the field and was taken straight to the locker room.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards
Michigan running back Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Despite being replaced by sophomore QB Brandon Peters,
Despite being replaced by sophomore QB Brandon Peters, quarterback John O'Korn was smiling along with Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) as they walk off the field after a 35-14 Michigan victory.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE



    Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh laughed as he raised his hands together as he scooped up an imaginary bird and sent it flying as his new starting quarterback. 

    The analogy was clear as he inserted much-ballyhooed redshirt freshman Brandon Peters in the second quarter, and watched as he sparked a struggling offense. Peters helped lead the Wolverines to a 35-14 victory over Rutgers on Saturday in his first extensive play on the college level.

    Peters replaced John O’Korn with seven minutes left in the second quarter and led the Wolverines on four touchdown-scoring drives.

    “I always look at it as a process,” Harbaugh said. “For a couple weeks now we felt he was ready and time to (play), like a bird leaving a nest. Kids leaving the house and going off on their own. It’s time. It’s time. It was just time.”

    Michigan plays Minnesota under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, the first of four remaining regular-season games. As it stands now, Peters is set to make his first college start against the Golden Gophers.

    “We’ll see. Right now, I feel really good about the way he played,” Harbaugh said. “Feel good about him taking the next step and being the starting quarterback and getting a great week now knowing he’s the starting quarterback in practice. As I sit here now that’s the way I feel about it.”

    Peters looked poised and unflappable. He was 10-of-14 for 124 yards and a touchdown, the Wolverines’ first passing touchdown in 15 quarters since the second quarter of the Purdue game.

    “I showed what I had today,” Peters said when asked if he had made a case to be the starter. “It’s in the hands of the coaches. I’d love to be the starting QB. That’s always been my goal since I got here. It’s in the hands of the coaches. I know they’ll do whatever they feel is right for the team.”

    O’Korn took over as the starter in the first quarter at Purdue on Sept. 23 after Wilton Speight was knocked out of the game. This was his fourth start and struggled early with two fumbled snaps that he recovered and an interception. He did direct the team’s first scoring drive.

    He took to Twitter after the game and sounded upbeat and happy about the victory: “Big TEAM win…love this squad.”

    Harbaugh said he told the team last Monday in a team meeting that Peters would play against Rutgers and get in the game early.

    “We had made that decision well before the game that he was going to play in the game,” Harbaugh said. “It was time. It was time for him to play.”

    Peters said he was completely comfortable when he took over the offense that finished with 471 yards — the most since the Wolverines had 660 at Rutgers last season — including 352 rushing.

    “I wasn’t that nervous honestly,” Peters said. “It was a great opportunity to get out there. I was more excited and confident than nervous.”

    Since Speight’s injury, Peters stepped into the backup role and started to take more snaps in practice. 

    “Ever since then I’ve been preparing like I’m the starting QB,” he said. “You always have to be ready. One play away. Preparation made me feel confident. Honestly, I’ve gotten better every single day since camp. I’ve come far away since camp. As far as communication goes to the O-line to all the players on the team. The biggest step I made was my communication so far.”

    Before the season, way back in July at the Big Ten media days in Chicago, Harbaugh said the main area of improvement Peters had to make was being louder on the field and louder as he communicated to his teammates.

    Peters said that has been where he has improved most.

    “I’ve definitely gotten a lot better at it,” he said. “That’s something I’ve really focused on. It’s been my weakness ever since I’ve gotten to Michigan. I’ve really focused on it. And it makes a big difference for sure.”

    When it was announced Peters would be coming in, the Michigan Stadium crowd came to life and began cheering.

    “It seemed the crowd was more into it once he went in,” defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said. “That’s probably the big thing. I heard the crowd get up and I was like, ‘Whoa, what happened?’ And I looked up and it was BP and he completed a pass. I think anytime the offense moves the ball we get excited.”

    Harbaugh said the thing about young players is sometimes they’re good in practice and it just doesn’t automatically translate to the game. 

    “Young players, when they’re good in the games, that helps their confidence,” Harbaugh said. “That builds the confidence. We all felt good. No one was nervous about what was going to happen. We thought he’d do good. He did better than everyone thought.”

    His teammates all described Peters as being even-keel, never too emotional, just what most coaches want from a quarterback.

    “He’s quiet guy, but as you see it today, once he gets going, he starts talking a little bit,” defensive end Rashan Gary. “He’s like, ‘Can you get me back the ball?’ when we was all about to go out on defense, ‘Can I get the ball back?’ Once he get in his groove, everybody else is like, ‘All right, BP, let’s go.’”

    Gary said he has seen Peters grow as a quarterback.

    “From spring ball to now, two completely different quarterbacks,” Gary said. “You see it in practice, he’s talking more, checking down more. It’s crazy to see, not seeing that too much in spring ball then to now. He’s checking things down, making good passes. It’s unbelievable.”

    And with that, the bird has left the nest and is ready to take over Michigan’s offense.

    “Coach always says, be ready, be prepared. You’re one play away,” Peters said. “That’s what I’ve been doing is preparing like I’m starting.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE