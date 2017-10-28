Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile about as he walks off the field with Rutgers wide receiver Damon Mitchell after coming off the bench to lead the Wolverines to a 35-14 victory Saturday, Oct. 28, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the second half. Peters replaced starting QB John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his first touchdown with center Patrick Kugler in the second quarter. It was Michigan's second consecutive touchdown drive after Peters replaced starting quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter. The TD made it 21-7 before the half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in the second half. Walker, a sophomore, rushed for 34 yards and his first career touchdown on six carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group of alumni marching-band members at homecoming celebrate his 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the Wolverines in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to this pass in the second half while under pressure from Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (a former Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by former teammate and current Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (who was a Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers defensive backs Jawuan Harris (3) and Tim Barrow (33). Isaac rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Trevor Morris after a short gain. Evans rushed for 29 yards on five carries, and he also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback Brandon Peters the play call during the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from Plainfield, N.J., is all smiles as he greets players from his home state after the Wolverines beat the Scarlet Knights.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback Brandon Peters after he throws his first touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the goal line, setting up Michigan's first touchdown during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making an extra point following Michigan's first touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno after getting rid of the ball.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone after catching a pass inside the red zone in the second quarter to set up another Michigan touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone
Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter to put UM up 14-7.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno into throwing an incomplete pass during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass to Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after catching a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno during the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on the ball after fumbling the snap during the first quarter of Michigan's 35-14 win over Rutgers.  LON HORWEDEL, LON HORWEDEL
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John O'Korn pass intended for Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A Michigan alumni cheerleader shows he still has the
A Michigan alumni cheerleader shows he still has the moves during a break in the homecoming game action.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman Aubrey Soloman (5) tackle Rutgers running back Gus Edwards for a loss in the first quarter. *** Michigan vs. Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A Michigan cheerleader tries to rev up the crowd in
A Michigan cheerleader tries to rev up the crowd in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash after the Wolverines beat the visiting Scarlet Knight 35-14 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback Wilton Speight watch warmups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs offensive lineman
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs offensive lineman Jon Runyan before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive lineman Patrick Kugler prior to Saturday's kickoff.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches players
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches players warm up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the crowd filing in before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with freshman QB Dylan McCaffrey looking on before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during
Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during pregame warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Early arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled
Early arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled in winter gear due to 38-degree temperatures and a brisk wind before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Rutgers helmets don the sidelines prior to Saturday's
Rutgers helmets don the sidelines prior to Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno, knocking the ball loose in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty after scoring on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters signals a the line
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters signals a the line of scrimmage in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan medical trainers tend to injured offensive
Michigan medical trainers tend to injured offensive lineman Michael Onwenu in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as medical
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as medical trainers tend to injured running back Ty Isaac in the fourth quarter. Isaac walked off the field and was taken straight to the locker room.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards
Michigan running back Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Despite being replaced by sophomore QB Brandon Peters,
Despite being replaced by sophomore QB Brandon Peters, quarterback John O'Korn was smiling along with Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) as they walk off the field after a 35-14 Michigan victory.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor – Karan Higdon was stunned when told he has more than 1,000 career rushing yards at Michigan after gaining 158 yards against Rutgers on Saturday.

    Higdon had two touchdowns in the 35-14 victory and now has a team-high eight touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,038 yards and now had four, 100-yard rushing games.

    “Ah man, I didn’t think about that,” Higdon said of the 1,000-yard mark. “It’s a big-time accomplishment. It’s very big in my career here at the university. I give all the credit to the guys up front.”

    Wolverines coach commends offensive line for creating holes for the run game and its pass protection in Saturday's win over Rutgers. Angelique S. Chengelis

    More: Wojo: No more debate about Michigan's QB


    The offensive line, which has taken a beating on the field and in the media this season, was credited not only by Higdon but by coach Jim Harbaugh for opening holes and solid pass protection, especially when backup quarterback Brandon Peters entered the game. John O'Korn took seven sacks at Penn State, but he and Peters were not sacked by the Scarlet Knights.

    Ty Isaac had 109 rushing yards giving Michigan two, 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since Chris Evans and Higdon had 143 and 114 yards, respectively, at Rutgers last season. Michigan had 334 rushing yards, their most since gaining 481 against the Scarlet Knights.

    “Our running backs played extremely well, but you have to give the credit to the offensive line. A lot of credit to the offensive line,” Harbaugh said. “There were some nice big holes. Coach (Tim) Drevno did a nice job with the run scheme. We had some very good schemed-up runs and they were executed extremely well, tight ends, fullbacks, receivers and especially the offensive line. Good up front. Played physical.”

    Higdon said everyone had something to prove after the 42-13 loss at Penn State a week earlier.

    More: Brandon Peters era takes flight at Michigan

    “My boys had something to prove,” Higdon said of the offensive line. “They had an ‘S’ on their chest. We got a little dominated last week against Penn State, had some trouble. We knew we were better than that. We knew what we were capable of.

    “It was good to hit adversity and bounce back. Those guys are tremendous at bouncing back from adversity, and that’s what they did today. Proud of those guys.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis