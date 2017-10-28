Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty after scoring on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)



Ann Arbor – Karan Higdon was stunned when told he has more than 1,000 career rushing yards at Michigan after gaining 158 yards against Rutgers on Saturday.



Higdon had two touchdowns in the 35-14 victory and now has a team-high eight touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,038 yards and now had four, 100-yard rushing games.



“Ah man, I didn’t think about that,” Higdon said of the 1,000-yard mark. “It’s a big-time accomplishment. It’s very big in my career here at the university. I give all the credit to the guys up front.”

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Wolverines coach commends offensive line for creating holes for the run game and its pass protection in Saturday's win over Rutgers. Angelique S. Chengelis

More: Wojo: No more debate about Michigan's QB



The offensive line, which has taken a beating on the field and in the media this season, was credited not only by Higdon but by coach Jim Harbaugh for opening holes and solid pass protection, especially when backup quarterback Brandon Peters entered the game. John O'Korn took seven sacks at Penn State, but he and Peters were not sacked by the Scarlet Knights.



Ty Isaac had 109 rushing yards giving Michigan two, 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since Chris Evans and Higdon had 143 and 114 yards, respectively, at Rutgers last season. Michigan had 334 rushing yards, their most since gaining 481 against the Scarlet Knights.



“Our running backs played extremely well, but you have to give the credit to the offensive line. A lot of credit to the offensive line,” Harbaugh said. “There were some nice big holes. Coach (Tim) Drevno did a nice job with the run scheme. We had some very good schemed-up runs and they were executed extremely well, tight ends, fullbacks, receivers and especially the offensive line. Good up front. Played physical.”



Higdon said everyone had something to prove after the 42-13 loss at Penn State a week earlier.

More: Brandon Peters era takes flight at Michigan



“My boys had something to prove,” Higdon said of the offensive line. “They had an ‘S’ on their chest. We got a little dominated last week against Penn State, had some trouble. We knew we were better than that. We knew what we were capable of.



“It was good to hit adversity and bounce back. Those guys are tremendous at bouncing back from adversity, and that’s what they did today. Proud of those guys.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis