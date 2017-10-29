Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile about as he walks off the field with Rutgers wide receiver Damon Mitchell after coming off the bench to lead the Wolverines to a 35-14 victory Saturday, Oct. 28, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan senior center Patrick Kugler (57) leads the
Michigan senior center Patrick Kugler (57) leads the Wolverines onto the field followed by head coach Jim Harbaugh.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive linemen (left to right) Michael
Michigan offensive linemen (left to right) Michael Onwenu, Patrick Kugler, Mason Cole, Ben Bredeson block for running back Ty Isaac.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill (top) breaks the plane
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill (top) breaks the plane of the goal line to score on a one-yard plunge to put Michigan up 7-0 after the era point in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rutgers wide receiver Janarion Grant races 65 yards
Rutgers wide receiver Janarion Grant races 65 yards for a rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7 after the extra point in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone
Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter to put UM up 14-7.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the second half. Peters replaced starting QB John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (right) congratulates
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (right) congratulates running back Chris Evans after Evans caught a 20-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to put Michigan up 21-7. It was Peters' first career collegiate touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his first touchdown with center Patrick Kugler in the second quarter. It was Michigan's second consecutive touchdown drive after Peters replaced starting quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter. The TD made it 21-7 before the half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the Wolverines in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in the second half. Walker, a sophomore, rushed for 34 yards and his first career touchdown on six carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter. Higdon led the Wolverines with 158 yards rushing.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group of alumni marching-band members at homecoming celebrate his 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to this pass in the second half while under pressure from Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (a former Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by former teammate and current Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (who was a Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers defensive backs Jawuan Harris (3) and Tim Barrow (33). Isaac rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Trevor Morris after a short gain. Evans rushed for 29 yards on five carries, and he also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback Brandon Peters the play call during the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback Brandon Peters after he throws his first touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the goal line, setting up Michigan's first touchdown during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making an extra point following Michigan's first touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno after getting rid of the ball.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone after catching a pass inside the red zone in the second quarter to set up another Michigan touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno into throwing an incomplete pass during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass to Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after catching a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno during the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on the ball after fumbling the snap during the first quarter of Michigan's 35-14 win over Rutgers.  LON HORWEDEL, LON HORWEDEL
Fullscreen
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John O'Korn pass intended for Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie watches the game
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie watches the game from the Rutgers sidelines during the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Michigan alumni cheerleader shows he still has the
A Michigan alumni cheerleader shows he still has the moves during a break in the homecoming game action.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman Aubrey Soloman (5) tackle Rutgers running back Gus Edwards for a loss in the first quarter. *** Michigan vs. Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Michigan cheerleader tries to rev up the crowd in
A Michigan cheerleader tries to rev up the crowd in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback Wilton Speight watch warmups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs offensive lineman
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs offensive lineman Jon Runyan before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive lineman Patrick Kugler prior to Saturday's kickoff.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches players
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches players warm up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the crowd filing in before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with freshman QB Dylan McCaffrey looking on before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during
Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during pregame warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Early arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled
Early arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled in winter gear due to 38-degree temperatures and a brisk wind before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rutgers helmets don the sidelines prior to Saturday's
Rutgers helmets don the sidelines prior to Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno, knocking the ball loose in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty after scoring on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters signals a the line
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters signals a the line of scrimmage in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan medical trainers tend to injured offensive
Michigan medical trainers tend to injured offensive lineman Michael Onwenu in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as medical
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as medical trainers tend to injured running back Ty Isaac in the fourth quarter. Isaac walked off the field and was taken straight to the locker room.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards
Michigan running back Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Despite being replaced by sophomore QB Brandon Peters,
Despite being replaced by sophomore QB Brandon Peters, quarterback John O'Korn was smiling along with Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) as they walk off the field after a 35-14 Michigan victory.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom cuts back against
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom cuts back against the Rutgers defense.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (50) leads
Michigan offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (50) leads the way for running back Ty Isaac.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rushed for 109 yards
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans watch the first half from the student
Michigan fans watch the first half from the student section.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) tackles
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) tackles Rutgers running back Gus Edwards.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole eyes Rutgers
Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole eyes Rutgers defensive lineman Kevin Wilkins.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash after the Wolverines beat the visiting Scarlet Knight 35-14 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from Plainfield, N.J., is all smiles as he greets players from his home state after the Wolverines beat the Scarlet Knights.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile about as he walks off the field with Rutgers wide receiver Damon Mitchell following Saturday's UM victory.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Here are five takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis following the Wolverines' 35-14 victory over the Scarlet Knights Saturday.

    PASS GAME OPENS, HELLO RUN GAME

    QB Brandon Peters wasn’t asked to do anything fancy in directing the offense, but what he did do was go 10-of-14 for 124 yards, kept the Rutgers defense honest and away from stacking the line, and that allowed Michigan’s run game to be more effective. Peters gave Michigan that lift and allowed the Wolverines to have two 100-yard rushers — Karan Higdon (158 yards and two touchdowns) and Ty Isaac (109 yards) — for the first time since last year’s game at Rutgers. Michigan finished with 334 rushing yards, the most since gaining 481 in that game last season.

    DIRECT SNAP IS THE D's KRYPTONITE

    A week after being burned by Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, who took a direct snap and ran 69 yards for a touchdown against the nation’s then-No. 1-ranked defense, Rutgers’ dangerous Janarion Grant took a direct snap for 65 yards and a touchdown. Last week, DE Rashan Gary said the Wolverines were prepared for the play and one player made a mistake and boom, Barkley was gone. UM faces Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin and Ohio State in the final four regular-season games and undoubtedly the play will be used again if a player as skilled as Barkley or Grant is available.

    More: ​Wojo: No more debate about UM’s quarterback

    THE O-LINE GETS SOME LOVE

    Karan Higdon praised the much-maligned offensive line after Michigan produced 300-plus rushing yards, a week after getting pushed around at Penn State. The tests will keep coming, though. The Wolverines face Minnesota under the lights Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and the Golden Gophers are ranked 20th in total defense. In the final two games, Wisconsin and Ohio State boast the No. 5 and No. 12 defenses.

    YOUTH IS BEING SERVED

    The Rutgers game gave UM a chance to get a better look at some of the younger players, including redshirt freshman Brandon Peters, who made a smooth transition after taking over at QB. Then there was redshirt freshman RB Kareem Walker, who has been gradually seeing more playing time, and had six carries for 34 yards including a touchdown run. Freshman DT Aubrey Solomon got his first start and came up with three tackles, including two solo, and was credited for half a tackle for loss. Freshman WR Nico Collins got his first career reception on a 12-yard catch in the second quarter. Sophomore Michael Dwumfour earned the first sack of his college career and freshman fullback Ben Mason also saw some playing time.

    PETERS TOOK HIS FIRST STEPS

    Sluggish play from John O’Korn brought Brandon Peters in with 7:01 left in the first half and he was there to stay, leading the team on four touchdown drives including his first three series. Everyone knows to temper his success considering the opponent and playing at home, but he looked poised and confident, and he’s the starter going forward.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE