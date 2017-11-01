Entering Saturday's game, Jim Harbaugh has a 26-8 record as Michigan's coach. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Will Jim Harbaugh stay or will he (be let) go?

Well, it depends on whom you ask.

And according to the oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com, the odds are 12-1 that Harbaugh won't be Michigan's coach when the Wolverines start the 2018 season.

Harbaugh is one of three Big Ten coaches to make the list for the sports betting site's end of season college football props. Nebraska's Mike Riley has 2-1 odds and Illinois' Lovie Smith is listed at 8-1.

Tennessee's Butch Jones tops the list at 1-9, followed by Arkansas' Bret Bielema 2-1 and Riley.

Harbaugh, in his third season with Michigan, has guided the Wolverines to consecutive 10-3 seasons his first two years, including a Citrus Bowl win over Florida his first year. However, he has drawn criticism for his 1-4 record against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State.

The Wolverines (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) will host Minnesota Saturday at 7:30 p.m. before closing out the regular season with games against Maryland, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Odds coaches don't start 2018 with current school

■ Butch Jones, Tennessee: 1-9

■ Bret Bielema, Arkansas: 2-1

■ Mike Riley, Nebraska: 2-3

■ Jim Mora, UCLA: 1-1

■ David Beaty, Kansas: 1-1

■ Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M: 3-2

■ Lovie Smith, Illinois: 8-1

■ Gus Malzahn, Auburn: 10-1

■ Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: 12-1