Khaleke Hudson (7) and the Michigan defense celebrate tackling Minnesota running back Rodney Smith for a loss in the third quarter on Saturday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Linebacker Khaleke Hudson’s gaudy stat line after his performance in Michigan’s 33-10 win over Minnesota last weekend became even more impressive upon review.

The coaches went over the film along with Dave Ablauf, a UM associate athletic director, and they found some inconsistencies that did not translate to the stat sheet. Hudson, who plays the viper in Don Brown’s defense, originally was credited with 13 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Hudson picked up two tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss during the review of the game. In the third quarter during Minnesota’s drive that began with 12:53 left, quarterback Demry Croft was sacked by Hudson for a 17-yard loss, but the original stat sheet credited defensive end Chase Winovich. In that same series, Hudson was credited for sharing in a tackle for loss.

So after the review Hudson finished with 15 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The eight tackles for loss are a single-game Big Ten record and also tie the NCAA record.

He shared Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors with Iowa defensive back Josh Jackson.

“Could have been two blocked punts,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday during his weekly news conference. “He was everywhere. You don’t see that every day, that kind of performance No. 7 had. It was outstanding. Khaleke was the shining star.”

Senior defensive tackle Maurice Hurst praised Hudson for his play in the victory.

“Khaleke just played lights out,” Hurst said Monday. “It seemed like every time he was on the field he got a tackle or a big play.

“He played one of the best games I’ve seen someone play since I’ve been here. He put up some really great numbers and was able to do a lot for us in that game.”

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Senior defensive tackle raves about his teammates "lights out" performance against Minnesota on Saturday. Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News

Metellus eligible

Safety Josh Metellus will be eligible to play Saturday against Maryland, Ablauf said Monday. Metellus was ejected along with Minnesota offensive lineman Donnell Greene, who was the aggressor in a fight late in the third quarter.

Tyree Kinnel pushed Greene after a play, and Greene clocked him in the face with his right fist. Kinnel immediately backed away and looked toward the referee. That’s when Metellus moved toward Greene and they appeared to be face to face when Greene pushed him.

Harbaugh did not look pleased with how the ref explained Metellus’ ejection. He will have to sit out the first half at Maryland.

“Didn’t have a lot of logic to it,” Harbaugh said after the game.

“It didn’t seem like (Metellus) threw a punch. (The ref) said because there was a scrum that they weren’t going to lose control of the game and made offsetting penalties. That was about the gist of it.

“My counter argument to that was a guy threw a punch, our guy stood in front of a guy. Maybe he shouldn’t have walked back in there.

“Told him that, ‘Josh, you shouldn’t be walking in there like that.’”

Hail, Cesar

Freshman Cesar Ruiz, rated the nation’s top center coming out of high school at IMG Academy, made his first start Saturday at right guard. He filled in for injured starter Michael Onwenu.

Ruiz, an early enrollee, has worked at every offensive line spot except left tackle. Most recently he has practiced at left guard.

“I learned how to play four different positions,” he said. “I’ve learned also, just be ready you never know when your name is going to be called, too, so make sure you know what you’re doing at all times.”

Ruiz has received high marks from his teammates.

“He’s going to be a great player,” senior fullback Henry Poggi said. “He’s really athletic. He’s still coming along but he has all the tools to become a great player for us. Really excited about that.”

Ruiz, who found out last Friday he would get the start, did allow a sack of Brandon Peters.

“It was a mistake, something I have to know I have to pick up,” Ruiz said. “I got to the sideline, I didn’t put my head down or anything. I told coach, ‘Look, I messed up. It was my fault.’ And he told me, ‘Move on from it. We all make mistakes.’”

‘Chase being Chase’

Winovich is considered one of the more unique members of the Michigan team, so for Halloween last week he dressed up as himself.

“Doesn’t probably surprise any of you guys,” Hurst told a group of reporters. “Chase wore his own jersey and was himself for Halloween.”

Poggi laughed when asked about Winovich and his Halloween costume.

“It’s just Chase being Chase,” Poggi said. “I wasn’t overly surprised. I think Chase going as himself is kind of one of the reasons why Chase is so good, as weird as that may sound.

“Chase is a lot different from everyone else. You can see that on the field. He doesn’t come out of the game, which as a defensive lineman that’s ridiculous. Part of that is because he’s just kind of so crazy. He’s just able to do things that the mere mortal can’t. Going as himself is one of those things.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis

Michigan at Maryland

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

TV/radio: BTN/950

Records: Michigan 7-2, 4-2 Big Ten; Maryland 4-5, 2-4

Line: Michigan by 151/2