Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck shake hands after the game Saturday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has shared multiple personal insights during his Monday night radio show, “Inside Michigan Football,” and added yet another, saying he is a big fan of the nursery rhyme, “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”

Harbaugh, interviewed on the show by his director of communications and operations, J.T. Rogan, was asked about Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s mantra, “Row The Boat.” Michigan defeated Minnesota, 33-10, last Saturday. Fleck used the slogan while leading Western Michigan’s program and took it with him.

Rogan asked Harbaugh if he has an opinion on that saying, and he responded with his own take on the nursery rhyme.

“I like it. I like it a lot. I like row the boat,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve always been a big fan of the jingle, ‘Row, row, row your boat gently down the stream, merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily life is but a dream.’ I think there are so many great analogies in that song.

“Obviously the one P.J. uses, which is row your boat. You’re working, you’re rowing your boat, you’re taking care of your responsibilities is the way I interpret that. I would take out merrily and put enthusiastically down the stream.”

That is a take on his father, Jack Harbaugh’s well-known phrase, “Attack with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Harbaugh was not done analyzing the nursery jingle.

“But also down the stream,” he said. “I mean, going with the flow not trying to always go up against the flow. You step on enough toes, you trip, so going with the flow. And then life is but a dream. I couldn’t agree more. Who’s got it better than us?”

