Detroit East English Village's David DeJulius, left; here being fouled by Cass Tech's Marcus Gibbs committed to Michigan in December 2016. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

It didn’t take long for Michigan to start securing its highly rated 2018 recruiting class and one of its best during coach John Beilein’s tenure.

On the first day of the early signing period, the Wolverines received a letter of intent from three of their commits Wednesday: four-star point guard David DeJulius (Detroit East English), four-star forward Colin Castleton (Father Lopez Catholic, Fla.) and three-star wing Adrien Nunez (St. Thomas More, Conn.).

DeJulius (6-foot, 188 pounds) got the ball rolling for Michigan’s five-member class. He was the first to verbally commit in December 2016 and was the first to sign during a morning ceremony at his school on Wednesday.

Castleton (6-10, 215) and Nunez (6-5, 175) followed suit later in the day. The two committed to the Wolverines two days apart in early October, with Castleton picking Michigan over Illinois and Nunez spurning offers from Boston College and Penn State.

DeJulius, a potent shooter who averaged 25 points and six assists last season, will likely join a crowded point guard spot with Zavier Simpson and Eli Brooks in 2018-19. Castleton, who averaged 23.3 points, 11 rebounds and 5.4 blocks as a junior, projects to be a stretch five like Moritz Wagner and Nunez, a late bloomer on the recruiting trail, provides size, versatility and 3-point shooting on the wing, which Beilein covets.

Four-star forwards Brandon Johns (East Lansing) and Ignas Brazdeikis (Orangeville Prep, Ontario), the Wolverines’ top two commits, are expected to sign their letters later this week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Michigan’s 2018 class is No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 5 nationally, trailing only North Carolina, Kansas, LSU and Southern Cal in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Brazdeikis is ranked the No. 42 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports, followed by Johns (No. 69), Castleton (No. 118), DeJulius (No. 134) and Nunez (No. 284).

The early signing period ends Nov. 15.

Detroit (Mich.) East English Village Prep 2018 point guard David DeJulius on his signing to #Michigan: "I've been dreaming of this moment long before I've even committed" pic.twitter.com/q58fwITMNY — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) November 8, 2017