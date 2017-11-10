CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo are joined by former running backs Nick Hill of MSU and Chris Howard of UM to talk about this weekend's big games, and Matt Charboneau breaks down his AP Top 25 vote. Detroit News

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Michigan-Maryland game.

Angelique S. Chengelis: Redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters will make his first start on the road and Maryland will be a good way to break him in. The Terps are 13th in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing an average 265.7 yards, and last in scoring defense (36.3 points). They haven’t generated much of a pass rush this season and that’s a good thing for Peters since he took three sacks last week. He threw for only 56 yards as the run game clicked for 371 yards, but the Wolverines will have a more balanced offensive approach against the Terps. Meanwhile, Maryland continues to have issues with quarterback injuries. The Terps have some playmakers on offense and are fourth in the Big Ten in rushing but 12th in passing, so a one-dimensional offense plays into the Michigan defense’s favor. Michigan, 28-13

Matt Charboneau: The Terrapins rank last in the Big Ten in both scoring defense and total defense while allowing nearly 175 yards a game on the ground. Michigan should take advantage once again as its running attack has helped rebuild some confidence in the offense. It hasn’t come against the best in the Big Ten, but with games left against Wisconsin and Ohio State, it at least shows the Wolverines are headed in the right direction. Michigan, 35-10

John Niyo: Michigan's defense is the worst possible matchup for Maryland given its quarterback woes. But D.J. Durkin isn't going to let the Wolverines run counter plays all game the way Minnesota did a week ago. So maybe we finally get a real look at Brandon Peter's' ability. Michigan, 34-10

Bob Wojnowski: The Wolverines have started running all over bad teams, and that game plan won’t change. But if Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, the former Michigan defensive coordinator, loads up to stop the run, can Brandon Peters make the Terps pay? At some point he’ll have to do more, but probably not against the wounded Terps, who are down to their third or fourth quarterback. The Wolverines will grind again and win methodically. Michigan, 30-10

