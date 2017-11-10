East Lansing forward Brandon Johns signed his letter of intent Friday with Michigan (Photo: Detroit News archives)

Before Michigan begins the 2017-18 season on Friday night, it made sure to finish up some future business.

The Wolverines polished off their top 10 recruiting class on Friday when East Lansing forward Brandon Johns signed his National Letter of Intent during a ceremony at his school.

Johns, the state’s No. 2 college basketball prospect, is the fifth and final member of Michigan’s highly touted 2018 haul, which features three four-star and two three-star recruits.

His signing came two days after point guard David DeJulius (Detroit East English), forward/center Colin Castleton (Father Lopez Catholic, Fla.), wing Adrien Nunez (St. Thomas More, Conn.) and forward Ignas Brazdeikis (Orangeville Prep, Ontario) all officially became Wolverines on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Johns (6-foot-8, 206 pounds) gives Michigan coach John Beilein another versatile piece for his system. He can both play and guard either the three or four positions and while he’s more interior-oriented on offense, he can stress defenses due to his ability to step out and knock down shots on the perimeter.

Like Brazdeikis, Michigan’s top-rated commit, Johns could be an instant-impact player and will likely push for playing time as a true freshman.

As of Friday afternoon, Michigan’s 2018 class is No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 6 nationally, trailing only North Carolina, Kansas, LSU, Southern Cal and Maryland in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

It’s the highest-rated class during Beilein’s tenure since 2012, a class that ranked No. 8 in the nation and featured four future NBA draft picks with Glenn Robinson III, Mitch McGary, Nik Stauskas, Caris LeVert and Spike Albrecht.

Brazdeikis is ranked the No. 42 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports, followed by Johns (No. 69), Castleton (No. 114), DeJulius (No. 154) and Nunez (No. 278).

NORTH FLORIDA AT MICHIGAN

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: BTN-plus/WWJ 950

Outlook: This is Michigan’s regular-season opener. The Wolverines will hold a banner raising ceremony for their Big Ten Tournament championship at 7 p.m. … North Florida is playing the second game of a back-to-back after facing No. 2 Michigan State Friday night.