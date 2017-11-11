Meg Dowthwaite scored in the 72nd minute as Michigan's field hockey team defeated Syracuse 1-0 in overtime in an NCAA Tournament second- round match at Saturday Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines (20-2) advance to Sunday's quarterfinals where they will face Northwestern (15-6), which defeated Louisville 3-2 Saturday. Faceoff is 2 p.m. at Ocker Field.
Goalie Sam Swenson made three saves in the Michigan net.
Dowthwaite, a sophomore from Weybridge, England, led the Wolverines with two shots on goal. Esther De Ieijer assisted on the winner.
UM has won 17 straight. Syracuse finishes 12-7.
